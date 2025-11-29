From late bloomer to crowd favorite: Harpriya Bains delights Hyderabad audience

Harpriya Bains talks about comedy the way most people speak about a long lost instinct — something she didn’t chase early but recognised instantly when it arrived. She remembers watching stand-up online around 2016-17 and thinking it looked fun; later, seeing Amit Tandon and Radhika Vaz perform in Goa, she felt something shift. As she says, “It was nice knowing that somebody can say their point of view; they can act and express themselves on stage.” That small spark grew quietly until her mother nudged her with a simple offhand line: “You know you can also do something like this.” That stayed with her long enough to push her onto her first open mic — which happened in Hyderabad — marking the moment she realised she wasn’t just trying something new; she was stepping into something she’d been meant to do all along.

Carry On Mummy transforms the everyday weight of womanhood into a show that insists — brightly, boldly and hilariously — that mother’s keep moving forward anyway

Her early comfort on stage wasn’t new. Plays, theatre, hosting as an Army officer’s wife at Army shows had given her that grounding and performing across cities only sharpened it further, especially now as she brings Carry On Mummy to Hyderabad — the place where it all began. She loves how audiences shift from place to place, but Hyderabad, she mentions, has its own warmth and attentiveness. “That confidence and love of being on stage was there,” she says, and a third-generation Army upbringing — moving every few years, adapting instantly, meeting endless new people — taught her how to read a room even before the first joke lands. Across all cities though, one thing never changed — “all desi mothers are the same,” she laughs, a thread that runs through nearly every beat of her material.