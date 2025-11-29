Tuya’s new menu in Madhapur drives home tastes that give us comfort

Around the world, Indian food often gets boxed into a predictable image—Butter chicken, naan, and a mango lassi. Tuya is trying to gently shift that idea, showing south Indian food in a more modern way without abandoning what tradition tastes like. We went in this week to see what their new menu has to offer.

Tuya redefines South Indian cuisine with inventive twists while honoring traditional flavours in Madhapur

We took our seats and began with the Almond 65 and curd rice. It’s Tuya’s vegetarian play on Chicken 65. While the dish missed the juicy bite chicken has, the nuttiness of the almonds made up for it. The curd rice grounded the dish with a cooling touch.

Then came the Miriyalu mutton meatballs with garlic curry leaf cream and tempura. The garlic curry leaf cream was quite tart, but it settled once we paired it with the meatballs. The tempura bits gave a gentle crunch, and the pickled onions tossed in added a little sweetness. Next was the Stuffed chicken wing, served with a sauce that reminded us of a light, toned-down Nihari. The chicken was tender and had a faint smokiness from the grill, adding depth to the dish.