Tuya’s new menu in Madhapur drives home tastes that give us comfort

Around the world, Indian food often gets boxed into a predictable image—Butter chicken, naan, and a mango lassi. Tuya is trying to gently shift that idea, showing south Indian food in a more modern way without abandoning what tradition tastes like. We went in this week to see what their new menu has to offer.
We took our seats and began with the Almond 65 and curd rice. It’s Tuya’s vegetarian play on Chicken 65. While the dish missed the juicy bite chicken has, the nuttiness of the almonds made up for it. The curd rice grounded the dish with a cooling touch.
Then came the Miriyalu mutton meatballs with garlic curry leaf cream and tempura. The garlic curry leaf cream was quite tart, but it settled once we paired it with the meatballs. The tempura bits gave a gentle crunch, and the pickled onions tossed in added a little sweetness. Next was the Stuffed chicken wing, served with a sauce that reminded us of a light, toned-down Nihari. The chicken was tender and had a faint smokiness from the grill, adding depth to the dish.
The Bamboo chicken followed, with roti and garlic curry leaf cream. Cooked in a bamboo stem, the chicken comes out tender, subtle in texture and taste. The shallots and chilli add a familiar warmth and fragrance. When eaten with the roti and onions, it felt like something comforting and homey.
For a classic dish, we tried the Mutton ghee roast with benne dosa. The dosa was slightly sweet instead of the usual fermented tang, which gave the dish a different, almost unexpected base. The ghee roast was smoky, tangy, and full of spices and coconut with tender meat.
If you’re not someone who likes big spice or strong flavours, the Dakhni kofta — paneer kofta in almond korma with tawa roti — is probably the right call. The paneer was soft, melting gently into the almond korma, and finished off with a tawa roti; it was simply rich and indulgent.
Finally, the dessert was Coconut and jasmine, and for us it was a standout. Everything looked stark white on the plate — coconut ice cream, foam, and jasmine granita. One spoonful in, and you get floral-fruity notes, making it the most striking moment of the evening.
Rs 1,800 for two.
At Madhapur.
