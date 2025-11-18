Kyma's feast of Korea in Hyderabad brings culinary delights to early winter

Once the pot of chicken dumplings, broth, and veggies was done bubbling, a generous helping of ssamjang mixed in transformed it into Manduguk. An addition of fresh kimchi on top, we were ready to dive in. With the first slurp of the broth, we knew that this dish was going to be comfort in a bowl. The glass noodles were thick and chewy, the veggies had soaked in the spicy broth, and the dumpling, aromatic and earthy, had the perfect bite.

Next came the Dak dori tang, spicy Korean chicken with rice. The curry was packed with spices, which gave it a layered flavour profile; it was tangy, earthy, and everything you could want in a curry. The chicken was tender, and mixed in with the rice, it was a hearty and wholesome dish. While the other dishes leaned more towards subtle flavours, this one packed a punch.

To complement this dish, we also tried the Hana blossom, a gin-based drink with jasmine tea and yuzu, lending floral notes to the meal. Lastly, we indulged in the Potato and cheese corn dog; fresh from the fryer, it was full of epic cheese pull and was the perfect snack-ish end to our meal.

On till the November 30.

Rs 2,000 for two.

At Hitech City.

