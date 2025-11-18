Kyma's feast of Korea in Hyderabad brings culinary delights to early winter

Early winters bring a kind of chill that makes us anticipate the upcoming days. Add to that, a bubbling pot of broth or a sizzling barbecue, and it’s a match made in heaven. This week, we visited Kyma to welcome the season with The Feast of Korea food festival. Presented with a menu that covers everything from fusion cocktails to Korean BBQs, we took our seats and got choosing.
Our first choice was the classic Bulgogi gimbap —teriyaki chicken, fluffy omelette, pickled radish,boiled spinach, and carrots, all tightly rolled up with rice and seaweed. The tanginess from the radish, sweetness from the bullet rice, umami from the seaweed, and a hint of freshness from the vegetables—every ingredient brought in a unique flavour. It was nutritious, and we couldn’t stop reaching out for another one.
From their cocktails, we tried the Gochujang highball, a tequila-based drink with gochujang syrup, orange liqueur, and grapefruit soda. While the fruits felt like the focus of the drink, the gochujang added a slight heat and savouriness to the drink.
As we sipped our cocktail, two stovetops made their way to our table along with a platter of thinly sliced marinated meat and a pot with chicken dumplings, glass noodles, vegetables, and broth. We began with the Dak galbi bulgogi BBQ; in the quintessential Korean BBQ style, we were served freshly grilled meat right off the pan. Wrapped in lettuce, with a smear of ssamjang and topped with chilli, the ssam (meat wrap) was a flavour bomb. The sweet and spicy ssamjang complemented the earthiness of the lettuce, and the meat was simple, juicy, and delicious.
Once the pot of chicken dumplings, broth, and veggies was done bubbling, a generous helping of ssamjang mixed in transformed it into Manduguk. An addition of fresh kimchi on top, we were ready to dive in. With the first slurp of the broth, we knew that this dish was going to be comfort in a bowl. The glass noodles were thick and chewy, the veggies had soaked in the spicy broth, and the dumpling, aromatic and earthy, had the perfect bite.
Next came the Dak dori tang, spicy Korean chicken with rice. The curry was packed with spices, which gave it a layered flavour profile; it was tangy, earthy, and everything you could want in a curry. The chicken was tender, and mixed in with the rice, it was a hearty and wholesome dish. While the other dishes leaned more towards subtle flavours, this one packed a punch.
To complement this dish, we also tried the Hana blossom, a gin-based drink with jasmine tea and yuzu, lending floral notes to the meal. Lastly, we indulged in the Potato and cheese corn dog; fresh from the fryer, it was full of epic cheese pull and was the perfect snack-ish end to our meal.
On till the November 30.
Rs 2,000 for two.
At Hitech City.
