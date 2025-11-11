Grab your tacos, quesadilla and much more from this gourmet cloud kitchen in Hyderabad

Do you find the chips and dip combo comforting? Or maybe you’re more of a taco or quesadilla person? When these kinds of indulgent treats make it to our plates, we cannot ignore the riot of flavours they bring, taking our taste buds on a pure joy ride. If you relate to this, you must checkout Nomad’s Tacos, a gourmet cloud kitchen in the city.

We dug into the lip-smacking Chicken quesadilla at Nomad’s Tacos

Started by Nidhi Varma, a public policy professional turned food entrepreneur, the place was born out of her desire to introduce new cuisines and diverse tastes.

We tried some of their newly added offerings, beginning with the classic Chips n’ guac, that features their signature guacamole made with Hass avocados and in-house hand-cut tortilla chips. Next up was the Pineapple salsa, a refreshing mix that made our hearts happy. With its perfect balance of spice and sweetness, it made the ideal companion to those crunchy chips.

Moving on, we had Mushroom birria-style tacos. Birria-style cooking is a slow-braised, deeply flavoured Mexican method that originated in Jalisco. We also dug into the Chicken quesadilla, which turned out to be absolutely lip-smacking. Not to overlook the Horchata, a creamy, sweet, and refreshing Mexican drink made from rice, milk, cinnamon, and vanilla. It gave a wholesome experience to our meal.

Rs 1,000 upwards for two.

Available online.

