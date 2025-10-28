This home bakery in Hyderabad serves delectable cookies and cheesecakes

It’s that time of the year when we happily indulge in lip-smacking edibles, and sweets, setting aside our diet plans. Some reach for traditional treats, while others prefer to order in and satisfy their sweet cravings.

We recently explored city-based The Easy Bake, and it was a delightful experience

The brand is the brainchild of Mohammad Sohail, a passionate baker who began his journey in 2020, right in the middle of the Covid lockdowns.

We tried the Mini Basque Cheesecake in strawberry flavour; it is delicious, to say the least. the creamy, crustless cheese cake, with its signature caramelised top, is perfectly complemented by the freshness of real strawberry compote.

Next up was the Nutella-filled NYC-style cookie, and we can’t get over it! Perfectly textured, rich, and chocolatey to the core, it’s everything you need to sweeten your day. Crisp on the outside, gooey on the inside, and loaded with chocolate chunks, this cookie hides a molten Nutella centre.

We also tried the Dubai kunafa stuffed NYC cookie, the viral sensation that truly lives up to the hype. inspired by classic middle eastern desserts, this NYC-style fusion cookie is stuffed with a luscious kunafa filling, and layered with crunchy vermicelli. Needless to say, our sweet cravings received a well-deserved treat!

Rs 500 upwards for two.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi