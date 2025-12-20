PastForward: Ashvin Mathew reflects on the evolution of Bengaluru's comedy culture

The vast transformation of the audience’s reception and attitude towards comedy has also changed, as Ashvin points out, recollecting his experience performing at The Cellar, an erstwhile pub in the city. “So, someone would make an announcement and there would be a whole lot of people having their drinks, talking to their friends when you come out. They’d just look up going, ‘who is this? What does he think he’s doing? You’re disturbing my drink!’ So, the fact that I had to get people to take their attention off their drink, off their conversation and then look at me, listen to me and then get them to appreciate what I’m doing — it was not just one job. It was almost like a door-to-door salesperson ringing the bell, disturbing you, asking you to give them their time and then saying, ‘could you please appreciate this? And at the end of the day, could you please clap for me as well?’ It was a whole different ballgame. But now, audiences are looking forward to stand-up comedy. They come to you. So, half the job is already done. Whether it’s a pub or wherever it is, they’re there for the show.”

Ashvin also notes that the city’s identity as an IT hub and as the Pub City or Pub Capital of the country during the late ’90s really altered the collective identity of the people here. Bengaluru would see people pouring in from other cities to enjoy the pub life and subsequently would get introduced to the art of stand-up comedy. This ‘eclectic mix’ of the crowd was a testament to how welcoming the city was to its developing culture scene. “Anybody can adopt the city,” he enthuses.