London-based Sri Lankan comedian Vidura BR is in Bengaluru to make his debut performance in India!

As far as we know, you weren’t always into comedy; so, how did stand-up happen to you?

This is, in many ways, the first thing I did because I wanted to do it. My previous pursuits were mostly done for practical reasons. I still have a normal day job. When I first left Sri Lanka, I went to medical school in Malaysia and completed that degree, mostly out of not having any other choice. Then, I taught myself software engineering and moved to Germany for that job — and I still have that job now. I’m hoping I’ll be able to quit it in the next year or two, based on how comedy is going for me. When I moved to Berlin with that software job, stand-up was pretty popular and there was a small English-speaking scene. I just started frequenting open mics there and eventually thought, “Why don’t I try?” I really liked it. I did it seriously as a hobby for the first six months. Then, around the six-month mark, I decided I wanted to do this — capital D, do this! I’m still very much in the process, though. But now, there seems to be some certainty that I will get all the things I want. I just need to keep doing whatever it is that I’m doing.