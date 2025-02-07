London-based Sri Lankan comedian Vidura BR is in Bengaluru to make his debut performance in India!

If you haven’t seen Vidura BR yet, you’re in for a treat. With his striking good looks, long curly hair and offbeat sense of humour (and we say that with admiration), he’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting South Asian comedians making waves in the UK (and soon in Bengaluru too). His unique style of comedy — deadpan, sharp and often centred around the South Asian perspective on former imperial powers in today’s context — resonates with audiences across Britain and other former colonies in the South Asian region.
Sri Lankan by birth, this comedian, writer and director is now based in London, though his journey has taken him through Malaysia and Berlin, Germany. His comedic delivery puts his audience at ease, while his wit and irreverence challenge conventional wisdom with a distinct, often poignant tone. His performances are consistently hilarious, blending humour with moments of reflection that keep viewers engaged.
Vidura’s debut show, Monsoon Season, which he wrote, directed, produced and starred in, earned significant online attention and critical praise. The show’s success was so widespread that it was selected for syndication on Amazon Prime Video after its initial release, further cementing his place in the comedy world.
Currently, Vidura is touring his new show, French Kiss Tunnel, taking his sharp, thought-provoking comedy across multiple countries with the Woodapple Jam Tour, with its finalé in Bengaluru. We caught up with him ahead of his show in the city to find out more…
Why did you choose Bengaluru as the city to have your Indian premiere?
Because it was the shortest flight from Sri Lanka and one of the bigger cities and I am short on time.
Will this be your first trip to India?
It will be my first trip, but I’ll only be there for about 24 hours. I arrive on the day of the show (Saturday) and leave Sunday morning. So, I will very likely only see my drive to the Airbnb and then the drive to the venue; then, the drive back to the airport.
So, how did you decide on your personal brand of comedy, which you have come to be known for?
It’s not a decision, so much as it being all I’m capable of. There’s very little deliberation behind it. It is just an expression of whatever is on my mind at any given time. It’s more or less just a very loose memoir of sorts.
As far as we know, you weren’t always into comedy; so, how did stand-up happen to you?
This is, in many ways, the first thing I did because I wanted to do it. My previous pursuits were mostly done for practical reasons. I still have a normal day job. When I first left Sri Lanka, I went to medical school in Malaysia and completed that degree, mostly out of not having any other choice. Then, I taught myself software engineering and moved to Germany for that job — and I still have that job now. I’m hoping I’ll be able to quit it in the next year or two, based on how comedy is going for me. When I moved to Berlin with that software job, stand-up was pretty popular and there was a small English-speaking scene. I just started frequenting open mics there and eventually thought, “Why don’t I try?” I really liked it. I did it seriously as a hobby for the first six months. Then, around the six-month mark, I decided I wanted to do this — capital D, do this! I’m still very much in the process, though. But now, there seems to be some certainty that I will get all the things I want. I just need to keep doing whatever it is that I’m doing.
You also present yourself really well during these shows…
I’m just a vain person, really. I’m aware that it helps. I am in show business, so it helps. From a business sense, I’m happy about it. On a personal level, I try not to think too much about it. But like all the comments on social media, it’s nice, but it doesn’t really affect how I operate on a daily basis.
Have you considered acting or something else related to showbiz?
No, because the ‘looking pretty’ professions, in my opinion, are acting and modelling. Acting, in my view, objectively requires a lower level of skill and modelling arguably requires even less, if not no skill at all. I don’t find the work compelling. Generally, it’s not that much fun to be on set. Your colleagues are usually pretty dumb and awful to be around. If I’m offered a lot of money to do something like that or work with a director I like, I won’t say no. But aside from that, it’s not an artistic thing I strive for.
Would you consider working in Sri Lankan media?
I’ve decided I don’t necessarily want to work in media at all, as it is not a goal. I’m very happy to make my living as a travelling performer. Anything else, I’ll take it as it comes, but it’s not a priority. When it comes to Sri Lanka, I’ll go home and do shows. Regarding performing in Sinhala — I can speak it fluently at a day-to-day level, but at this point, English is my stronger language and I don’t think I can be that creative in Sinhala.
Finally, what’s next?
Bengaluru is actually my very last show of this tour. After that, I will slowly start writing again. The only other thing that I’m working on right now, is a novel. I don’t really perform much in the summertime these days. I try to take that time to live life and be a person. Around October or November, I’ll begin the process more properly and do all this nonsense all over again. I like to tour in the western winter. That way, since I live in the UK, I can have the summer for myself. It’s nicer to be free in the summertime. People are sad in winter and my services are more required. The sun goes down earlier, so I can start shows earlier and I don’t have to be out until midnight every night. It’s just practical.
INR 500 onwards. February 15, 9 pm onwards. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal