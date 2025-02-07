Vidit Sharma turns everyday frustrations into stand-up comedy gold

In a world where connection is vital, the talent of communication serves as the bridge that links diverse perspectives. Vidit Sharma is a stand-up comedian who has mastered the art of turning everyday frustrations into relatable humour. His show Namak Kam Hai revolves around how these small inconveniences shape our perspectives on life.

“There are segments about my experiences in elevators, the annoyance of driving with my father in the car, and the struggles I face at work. The essence of the show is about converting anger into jokes, making comedy out of the things that normally get under my skin,” says Vidit Sharma.

While many comedians incorporate cultural and geographical influences into their material, Vidit strives to create content that appeals to a wider audience. This balancing act between personal experiences and universally relatable humour is one of the ongoing challenges he embraces in his craft.

Looking back on his journey, Vidit acknowledges how much he has changed since he first started performing. Initially, he felt nervous before every show, unsure of how his material would land.

Now, after seven years in the industry, he performs hour-long sets with confidence and excitement. “Moreover, the comedy scene itself has evolved. When I started, it wasn’t as big as it is now. Today, more people attend comedy shows, and they have developed a deeper appreciation for humour. Watching the audience grow and evolve is one of the most interesting aspects of being a comedian,” he explains.

Vidit’s love for making people laugh started in school, where he enjoyed cracking jokes and hosting events. A turning point came when he watched Russell Peters’ iconic clip, Somebody’s Going to Get Hurt Real Bad. “Around the same time, the Indian stand-up scene was beginning to gain traction with comedians like Zakir Khan becoming widely popular. This inspired me to give stand-up a try,” he recalls.