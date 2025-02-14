Corporate Majdoor by Anmol Garg inspired by workspace havoc is the perfect way to unwind

In a world where office politics, overwork, and underappreciation have become everyday realities, stand-up comedian Anmol Garg is bringing much-needed comic relief with his latest show, Corporate Majdoor. Scheduled to entertain Hyderabad’s ever-growing corporate workforce, this set dives deep into the struggles of employees across industries, offering humour that is both relatable and thought-provoking.

Anmol, known for his viral social media presence as Corporate Babaji, has built a niche for himself in corporate humour. “This show is for anyone who has ever felt exploited at work, whether it's office politics, being underpaid, or being asked to overwork without compensation,” says Anmol. His years in the corporate world—four at an MNC and several more in startups—have provided him with firsthand experiences that fuel his material.

What makes Anmol stand out is its universal relatability. “The funniest part is that everyone thinks they’re the only ones going through these issues, but the reality is, it’s a pattern across all industries,” he observes. This shared experience is what makes his comedy so impactful. His jokes, often born from social media rants, have struck a chord with millions, highlighting the absurdities of workplace culture.

He also does corporate shows, and observes that initially people are a little apprehensive to laugh in front of their seniors, but when they see them laugh as well, the whole crowd gets comfortable around each other.