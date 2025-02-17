From reels to roars: Shraddha Jain at a literary festival

Nevertheless, being a content creator is in many ways different from being a stand-up comedian; while a lot of labour goes into producing the short, snappy videos, there is yet a different slew of challenges that performing live entails. Shraddha’s session at the festival, unlike the others, was not a moderated session, but a stand-up routine. The audience was awed with the effortless grace with which Shraddha took to the stage and there seemed to be no dissonance between the screen comedian they were used to addictively laughing at, and the stage one.