Daniel Fernandes is in Hyderabad with a stand-up special about the ‘lessons’ he has learnt

Oh yes! India wouldn't have a comedy scene if it wasn't for social media. Thirty years ago, in the US you had to be discovered in a comedy club, be offered a spot on a late night show, off the back of which you could hopefully get to go on tour or maybe land yourself a sitcom or movie role and that was it. Very few comedians made it that big, and the ones that didn't struggled to make rent.

Social media opened the entire world up as a market for both comedians and the audience. It's a very direct to consumer approach now and because of that, the traditional gatekeepers do not enjoy the same power they used to, and a lot of comedians are now able to make a decent living for themselves even if they are not necessarily famous.

The downside to this dependency on social media is that after a point you're just a slave to an algorithm and it's very easy to lose yourself in that race which is why it's important to use the system for you and not against you.

