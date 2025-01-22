Why did 'M.A.D.' end? Rob and Rohan Joshi get candid at Bengaluru Comic Con 2025

Rob, aka Harun Robert, famously known for his show M.A.D., while being a nostalgic icon for the kids of the early 2000s, teamed up with famous YouTuber and comedian Rohan Joshi to create a hilarious duo for their Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 session.

Their performance, Geek Time with Art Guy Rob & Rohan, engaged the audience with a fusion of live doodling and discussions, creating an interactive and entertaining experience for attendees. Ahead of their show, we had a fun chat and rapid-fire questions to match the vibe test.

M.A.D. is and always has been a favourite childhood show for many, why did you stop it?

Rob: I did it for many, many years, and you know what happens with corporations – when they have a huge library of content, they just want to recycle it and make money off that. After a point, if I don't get to design new content, I can't be there. I didn't want to do 50% new content and 50% old content. I didn't want to just do editing jobs and present. Also, it's a new set of kids, right? They don't know we did this five years ago. So, that was the reason.

If you were a superhero, what would be your lamest power?

Rohan Joshi: My lame superpower would be that I would want to see exactly 3 seconds ahead in the future, because it’s lame. You can’t change anything; it’d be like, "Oh wow, I can see the future, but only for 3 seconds."

Rob: I don’t know, but if there’s a superpower I’d love to have, it would be telekinesis. Well, why fly to the thing when it can come towards you?

If you guys could cosplay any character, who would it be?

Rohan Joshi: Iron Man suit but air-conditioned. Yep, I think that is the answer.

Rob: I was thinking of Spider-Man, but since you have to wear a really tight suit, I would still pick that. Or, if I had to pick an Indian superhero, I would pick Doga for his muscles.

Favourite superpower?

Rob: Telekinesis.

Rohan Joshi: Super strength.

Batman or Iron Man?

Rob: Iron Man.

Rohan Joshi: Iron Man.

Worst advice ever received?

Rob: Maybe, “If you make money, you’ll be happy.”

Rohan Joshi: In my whole life? Wow, straight up with a big question. Oh wait, “Ye comic womic mat padho, kuch nahi hota” (These comic books don’t get you anywhere, they’re useless to read).

(Written by Rakshitha B)

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress