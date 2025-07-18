Shraddha Jain opens up about So Mini Things, and how her childhood shaped the show

What do you get when you mix sharp wit, desi drama, and a dash of Aiyyo? You get Shraddha Jain, aka Aiyyo Shraddha — the internet’s favourite comic who’s now taking the stage by storm! From boardrooms to bedrooms, aunties to algorithms, she’s turning life’s everyday chaos into comedy gold. With her hit show So Mini Things, Shraddha is bringing her hilariously relatable take on modern Indian life to Hyderabad. Expect belly laughs, head nods, and that warm “she totally gets it” feeling. This isn’t just stand-up — it’s a celebration of all the mini things that make life absurdly entertaining! We caught up with Shraddha ahead of her show, presented by Livetree Entertainment.

Life’s little lessons

“This show is really a collage of my lived experiences, especially from when I was a child,” says Shraddha. “It reflects how I saw the world then — my political and religious views at that age, and how those shaped the way I look at life today. The show is called So Mini Things because it includes many mini-stories from my life.”

Sharing personal anecdotes that pushed her to write this show, Shraddha says, “It was one morning when my father and I were making tea. We suddenly remembered something I’d said a long time ago and we just started laughing uncontrollably. That moment made me think — if I can find this funny, maybe the audience will too.”

Between creative freedom and artistic responsibility

According to Shraddha, if one’s intention isn’t to recklessly ruffle feathers, you’re good. “You just need to ask yourself — why are you doing this? If your writing is meant to make someone feel malicious or wrong, then you need to be extremely careful. You’ll need to say things diplomatically, play with words, and mask your intent. But my intention has never been that. The only goal is for everyone in that auditorium to have a good time — and that shouldn’t come at the expense of a group, a thought, or an ideology,” she opines.

The road to comedy

Being a radio jockey was her first creative job, and it influences everything she does artistically, Shraddha tells us. “I had amazing mentors in radio, and that is my biggest brag. That training made it easy for me to adapt to different media — from radio to TV, OTT, Instagram, and then to stage. It’s all possible because I learned content and structure so well. After that, all it takes is enthusiasm and discipline.”