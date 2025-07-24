Kevin Hart set to mark his debut in India this September

“India, we are destined to meet this year and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We’re going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter!”, Kevin said in a statement. The comedy show will be produced by and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato.

He will be performing his comedic set, Acting My Age, where he will delve into personal experiences, societal norms, and the challenges of aging with his unique comedic flair.

Kevin Hart has been feted with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and nominations for two Grammy Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards. After winning several stand-up comedy competitions, he first gained the spotlight when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. His comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man. He has since released four more comedy albums such as Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain, and What Now?.

Kevin has also performed in cinema such as Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, Soul Plane, Little Fockers, Think Like a Man, Grudge Match, Ride Along, About Last Night, Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, the Jumanji film franchise and Night School. He also created and starred as a fictionalised version of himself in Real Husbands of Hollywood.