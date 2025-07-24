DJ Snake returns to India for six-city tour

Known for belting out hits such as Loco Contigo, Magenta Riddim and Taki Taki, Grammy-nominated French DJ and producer DJ Snake is all set to return to India for the third time, for a six-city Sunburn Arena tour across India this year.

All you need to know about DJ Snake’s upcoming India tour

The tour will kick off in Kolkata on September 26, followed by Hyderabad on September 27, Bengaluru on September 28, Pune on October 3, Mumbai on October 4, concluding in Delhi-NCR on October 5.

Speaking about his return to India, DJ Snake said, “The passion and the love in India — it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; It was pure madness! It’s the way the crowd gives everything they’ve got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon India!”

DJ Snake’s upcoming album, Nomad is slated to release this September. His hit list also includes Turn Down for What, the viral smash Taki Taki, the all-time favourite Let Me Love You and Lean On...