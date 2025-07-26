Aanchal Agrawal’s show mixes comedy and matchmaking on stage

Comedian Aanchal Agrawal brings her popular show Assisted Dating to Bengaluru — a fun mix of real matchmaking and stand-up comedy. In this one-of-a-kind show, blindfolded participants meet on stage while comedians like Gurleen Pannu, Nishant Tanwar and Gokul Kumar, along with the audience, help spark connections. Aanchal lets us in on the idea behind the show, handling humour without crossing lines, her creative journey and lots more…

What inspired Assisted Dating? Was it personal?

I’ve been creating content around marriage and dating for a while and it always gets great engagement. As someone navigating the dating pool myself, I wanted to build something in this space. In 2021, I tried a similar concept on Instagram Live called Wedx with Aanchal, where I matched people. I later tried a speed dating format called Found You a Match, which didn’t take off due to low male participation. Assisted Dating grew from the idea of Indian arranged marriage dates, where family approval matters. Here, comedians play matchmakers and the audience helps decide matches by waving red or green flags.

How involved is the audience in the matchmaking? Any unexpected reactions?

The format of the show keeps the audience involved throughout because when the participants decide if they want to go on a date, the audience also gets to wave a flag to approve of the union. The participants also pitch why they should get the date to the audience. I wanted this element to be there for surprise or shock.

What kind of people sign up? Are they serious about finding love?

Most of the participants are actually looking for a genuine connection. They’re working people ranging between 24-40 years of age. Women are actually having a lot of fun on the show, they’re letting their inhibitions go and really putting themselves out there. I’m very excited to see the kind of love stories Assisted Dating creates.

How did you choose comedians for the Bengaluru edition?

There’s no set process. I ask my comedian friends if they’re available and up for it and they have been very gracious to come on the show and help me build this IP. I do think about the camaraderie between the comedians before putting themselves together in the show but that’s the good part of comedy, even mismatches works.