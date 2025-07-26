Aanchal Agrawal’s show mixes comedy and matchmaking on stage

Comedian Aanchal Agrawal brings her popular show Assisted Dating to Bengaluru — a fun mix of real matchmaking and stand-up comedy. In this one-of-a-kind show, blindfolded participants meet on stage while comedians like Gurleen Pannu, Nishant Tanwar and Gokul Kumar, along with the audience, help spark connections. Aanchal lets us in on the idea behind the show, handling humour without crossing lines, her creative journey and lots more…
What inspired Assisted Dating? Was it personal?
I’ve been creating content around marriage and dating for a while and it always gets great engagement. As someone navigating the dating pool myself, I wanted to build something in this space. In 2021, I tried a similar concept on Instagram Live called Wedx with Aanchal, where I matched people. I later tried a speed dating format called Found You a Match, which didn’t take off due to low male participation. Assisted Dating grew from the idea of Indian arranged marriage dates, where family approval matters. Here, comedians play matchmakers and the audience helps decide matches by waving red or green flags.
How involved is the audience in the matchmaking? Any unexpected reactions?
The format of the show keeps the audience involved throughout because when the participants decide if they want to go on a date, the audience also gets to wave a flag to approve of the union. The participants also pitch why they should get the date to the audience. I wanted this element to be there for surprise or shock.
What kind of people sign up? Are they serious about finding love?
Most of the participants are actually looking for a genuine connection. They’re working people ranging between 24-40 years of age. Women are actually having a lot of fun on the show, they’re letting their inhibitions go and really putting themselves out there. I’m very excited to see the kind of love stories Assisted Dating creates.
How did you choose comedians for the Bengaluru edition?
There’s no set process. I ask my comedian friends if they’re available and up for it and they have been very gracious to come on the show and help me build this IP. I do think about the camaraderie between the comedians before putting themselves together in the show but that’s the good part of comedy, even mismatches works.
How do you handle humour without crossing lines, given real people are involved?
I am very cognizant of safety and authenticity. This is not a random pick from the audience. We carefully interview and select participants before the show and vibe check them. I think with comedy there’s always a risk of a misstep but I’m a sensitive person and everyone’s comfort is way above content for me.
Do you think Assisted Dating can change dating culture in India?
Yes. I totally believe that it’s a great time for shows like Assisted Dating. People are opening up to dating as a concept as opposed to committing to the first person they meet. It’s also a family friendly show. I want participants to bring their family and I hope parents will send their kids to the show to find a date. I really think building dating culture will eventually lead to better relationships between couples. The more we know our needs and expectations, the less we settle and resent. People are warming up to the idea of dating and I think it’s a great thing for shows like Assisted Dating and single people too.
From comedy to hosting a dating show — how do you see your creative journey?
Rewarding. I am fortunate to get the recognition I have in whatever I have put my heart into. I hope people like Assisted Dating too and I’m able to be a part of many love stories. I mean what an amazing story to tell your kids, that comedians arranged your love story!
Has the show changed your views on dating?
Not yet, but it has made me realise how far women have come in our society. The way women are owning their lives and choosing to bravely put themselves out there is inspiring and incredible.
What’s next for you creatively?
I am hoping to do much more, but for now Assisted Dating and my solo show is where my audience can find me. Come to the show, let us arrange your love story!
INR 499. July 27, 6 pm & 8 pm. At Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
