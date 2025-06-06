Gokul Kumar blurs the line between humour and introspection in a show that’s as thoughtful as it is funny

Comedy and philosophy might seem like opposites—one makes you laugh, the other makes you think. But both ask the same fundamental questions: What does it mean to be human? Why do we do what we do?

In his upcoming show Gokul Kumar Live, the comedian digs into these questions through personal stories and observations drawn from everyday life

“It’s a collection of jokes I’ve written over the past two years,” he says. “It covers personal topics—my medical history, my roommate’s breakup, and some of my school life.”

But bringing such stories to the stage wasn’t always easy. Vulnerability, for Gokul, has been a slow and honest journey. “Some people are naturally good at exposing parts of themselves to an audience,” he says. “For me, it’s a process. I’m learning to be real, bit by bit.” While some aspects of his life remain private, he believes that true connection comes when a comedian shows up as their full self. “Maybe that’s when you’re the best comedian,” he says, with a smile.

Speaking about his creative process, Gokul is refreshingly patient. “The process comes in waves,” he says. “When I can’t write, I read. I need input from the outside world.” As such, he doesn’t force the jokes, trusting that fresh ideas will return in time.

This openness to growth is rooted in his personal philosophy: keep learning. “If I keep learning, my comedy will grow too,” Gokul says, adding, “I don’t want to stick to one style or type of joke. I want to keep exploring.”

For Gokul, comedy is a form of storytelling that carries truth within humour. “Art is political,” he says. “Whether we mean it or not, our jokes reflect what’s happening around us.” He believes comedy can highlight what’s often left unsaid, giving voice to shared realities.“Even if I’m talking about my friend losing his job, it reflects something deeper—maybe a bigger problem like unemployment,” he reflects.

With each joke, Gokul invites us to laugh, think, and have a better perspective about ourselves.

Tickets at ₹299.

June 7,7.30 pm.

At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

