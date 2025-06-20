‘Freshers Party’ is inspired by college friendships, and their changing dynamics

Friendships form the core of who we are. While our early years are shaped by our parents and family, as we grow up, friends begin to play a much larger role in our lives. Whether it’s the friend you share your dabba with or the one you turn to after landing your first job, friendships deeply shape our formative years.

Aaditya Kulshresth brings Freshers Party to Hyderabad

Drawing inspiration from these pure and unconditional relationships, Aaditya Kulshresth brings Freshers Party to Hyderabad. This stand-up show covers everything about friendship — bittersweet moments, shifting dynamics, and changing circles. “I talk about the dynamics of friendship between two men, two women, and between a man and a woman. How things change after college, and how the group you once swore by doesn’t exist anymore. I even talk about classroom romance,” Aaditya shares.

It all began when he started performing at colleges. Observing close-knit friend groups, he’d perform short bits about them, and the audience’s reaction encouraged him to dig into his own college memories and write a full set. “My college friends come to the performance, and it often sparks post-show conversations about what really happened back then,” he reminisces. “I come from an engineering background, and like most engineers, I had no real interest in the subject. I did everything but study — which mostly meant hanging out with friends.”

An avid reader, Aaditya says reading has significantly shaped his writing. It helps expand his imagination and allows him to draw from characters when developing his material. “When I write screenplays, the plot takes precedence. But for stand-up, I start with jokes and then build the plot around them,” he explains. Travel has also influenced his content. While smaller travel anecdotes make it into his current sets, he hopes to dedicate an entire show to travel stories in the future.

Freshers Party evokes a sweet sense of nostalgia enjoyed across generations, strung together by universal friendship experiences. This clean comedy is certainly something everyone can enjoy.

Tickets at INR 499. June 22, 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium – FTCCI, Lakdikapul.

Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.