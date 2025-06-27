Nirmal Pillai brings South Side Samurai to Chennai: A hilarious take on identity and growing up

A

We actually met years ago, and I did a dosa rap for him the first time! He had about 5,000 followers back then, and I thought, “This guy could show me the ropes.” Nothing happened immediately, but we reconnected later. Both of us had grown, had our own audiences, and we realised we had a lot in common.

Now we’re real-life friends and we even live close to each other in Bengaluru. On stage, we have a rhythm. I know when to let him speak, he knows when to let me. It’s like being at a house party with your funniest friends, nobody trying to be the star, just having fun.