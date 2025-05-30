Abishek Kumar on his Bollywood debut with ‘Kapkapiii’ and life beyond comedy
When stand-up comedian Abishek Kumar takes the stage, one can be assured he’ll send the audience into peals of laughter. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Abishek successfully brought his humour to the silver screen with his role in Oh Manapenne! He then went on to prove his mettle in films like Driver Jamuna and the series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, the Tamil remake of Panchayat. Now, the talented comedian is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Kapkapiii—the Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror-comedy Romancham. Sharing screen space with Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, Abishek describes the experience as nothing short of fantastic. In a candid conversation with Indulge, he opens up about his journey from Chennai’s comedy circuit to the glitz of Bollywood.
How did the role in Kapkapiii come your way?
It started with an audition. They were specifically looking for someone to play a South Indian character in a North Indian setting, as the film is set near Faridabad in Delhi. Initially, the role was written as a Malayali guy living in a bachelor pad with North Indians. But since my Malayalam and Hindi are very average, director Sangeeth Sivan sir and his team were kind enough to adapt the role into a Tamilian who speaks Hindi. I went through two to three rounds of auditions—first virtually, then in Mumbai.
Did you watch the original in Malayalam, Romancham, before the audition?
In fact, I went for the audition only after I heard that this was a remake of Romancham. I’m a huge fan of the film and watched it in theatres! There was additional pressure, of course. But it’s a nice pressure to have.
How was the experience working on your maiden Hindi project?
I was extremely nervous, to be honest. In Tamil cinema, I know the people and the language and can have a conversation with anyone on the set. I am in my zone. Here, everything was new. I didn’t speak the language well. I didn’t know the crew and actors personally. I went there, met them, and then became friends. That experience gave me the confidence to step out of my comfort zone. But the whole team—from the cast to the directing crew — made me feel really welcome.
You have done comedy based on Hindi. So how was it delivering those dialogues in the language?
I haven’t used a lot of Hindi in my stand-up because sometimes my Hindi becomes the joke instead of the content! (laughs) My first experience has been great so far. I’m cautiously optimistic about what comes next, and I hope this opens more doors.
Your roles in films always managed to stand out. What’s your criteria to pick a character?
To be honest, I just ensure that I relate to the role somehow. As for Kapkapiii, I know that this is a film that has worked really well in Malayalam. So I didn’t think too much as I was excited for my maiden Bollywood film. For a Chennai boy to have gotten an opportunity to work in Bollywood is quite surreal. So, I was not really picky. I was happy that I was doing a film that I was already familiar with. And the fact that the film was directed by Sangeeth Sivan sir, and the star cast included Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, who have done films like Golmaal. So I just wanted to be a part of it.
Does you being a standup comedian play a role in choosing characters, say with a touch of comedy?
Not really! For instance, in Kapkapiii, my character is the serious, responsible one in the house—the only breadwinner, very straight-faced, religious, romantic, and calculated. That’s not me at all. I’m fun, chill, and impulsive. But I see myself as an actor first. I started with theatre before I got into stand-up. So humour is not a mandatory criteria that I look for. For example, even in Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, I didn’t have any jokes. I played a serious character. So, I am open to good characters. When a role has humour, I naturally play to my strengths. But even without it, I can step up as an actor—I don’t rely on comedy to bring a character to life.
Do you see yourself following in the footsteps of comedians like Yogi Babu or Soori, transitioning to lead roles?
Honestly, I don’t think it’s a fair comparison. These are comedians in the film industry who have transitioned into lead actors. They have years of experience under their belt. My journey, on the other hand, has been on the stage. For me, to go from stage to screen itself is a transition. I have always considered myself an actor because of my theater background, but I need to restore the audience's faith that this guy can act on screen as well. Then later, if I get an opportunity, do justice to the lead roles.
When you did Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, were you under pressure, as it was the remake of one of the most acclaimed shows, Panchayat?
It is a coincidence. The first film I did was Oh Manapenne!, a remake of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is inspired by Panchayat, and now Kapkapiii is a remake of Romancham. I don’t go looking for remakes, but these opportunities have come my way. Not many people know that I am an actor. So Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam restored the faith in people that I can act. I hope Kapkapiii also gets accepted for what it is—an honest remake with a few Bollywood elements.
Has your stand-up and theatre background helped you in your films?
In some way, yes. There are no retakes on stage—you have to deliver in one shot. That spontaneity helps a lot on set too, especially when you need to react on the spot and do some impromptu acting.
How do you manage to balance the two?
Honestly, that’s the toughest part! Stand-up comedians, if you notice, are constantly touring and posting content online. But when I’m shooting a film, I disappear from social media for weeks. But at the same time, I need to stay updated online. Everyone today has a goldfish memory. If you don’t post regularly, you get easily forgotten. But I’m lucky to have an audience that’s patient and trusts my work. My goal is to strike a better balance—delivering quality on both stage and screen.
What are your upcoming projects?
Nirmal Pillai (stand-up comedian) and I are heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland this July–August. We’ll be performing there for a month. On the acting front, I have two or three scripts I’m currently considering. Nothing is finalised yet.
And will there be a sequel to Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam?
Hopefully there will be. We’re waiting for a green signal. Fingers crossed.
