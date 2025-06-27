Urooj Ashfaq headlines Bengaluru’s comedy scene with this stand–up show

Get ready for an evening of side–splitting laughter as the incredibly talented Urooj Ashfaq brings her unique brand of humour to the Phoenix Mall of Asia this Saturday. The show kicks off at 8 pm and promises an unforgettable night of wit and relatable comedy.

Urooj Ashfaq set to perform in Bengaluru this weekend

Urooj Ashfaq, known for her unapologetic style and viral sketches, has captivated audiences across various platforms. Whether you've seen her brilliant performances on Comicstaan, enjoyed her quirky If Apps Were People takes on YouTube or laughed along with her iconic All India Bakchod (AIB) sketches, this is your chance to experience her comedic genius live. Her whip–smart insights and awkwardly hilarious anecdotes are guaranteed to have you laughing until it hurts. Don't miss this opportunity to catch one of India's funniest comedians in action.