Sonakshi Sinha–starrer Nikita Roy to release on July 18

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha said her upcoming film Nikita Roy has been postponed and will now release in theatres on July 18.

Sonakshi Sinha announces release date

Sonakshi shared a post on her Instagram handle on Thursday announcing the news. The post featured the film's poster with the note.

It read, "Hi guys! We have found ourselves in the midst of multiple releases and a battle for screens with advice from our well wishers in the fraternity, distributors and exhibitors we have collectively decided to push our release to the 18th of July, so that we can reach a wider audience. Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far, but you'll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you, 18th July will be worth the wait! See you in the theatres."