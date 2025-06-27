I auditioned six times for Wicked: Amanda Seyfried

Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried says she auditioned six times for the role of Glinda in Jon M Chu's 2024 musical fantasy film Wicked. The first part of Jon's directorial released in November 2024, with the second installment scheduled to release this November.

Amanda Seyfried opens up on auditioning for Wicked

The film is an adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, which was itself based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

Amanda, best known for starring in projects such as Mean Girls, Mamma Mia! and Mank, said she kept auditioning for the film because it had to be "just right".

"I’m in that privileged spot where I just don’t have to (audition). But I like, of course, I talked about this a lot. I auditioned like six times for Wicked because that had to be really just right," she said during In the Envelope podcast.

"And I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work...I worked my a*s off for years and years and years on that music. I’m competitive with myself in a really healthy way, I think," she added.

Popular singer and actor Ariana Grande eventually landed the part in the film and featured opposite Cynthia Erivo, who essayed the role of Elphaba. The second installment will release on November 21.