Rohit Shah brings a tale of life and luck with his new stand-up special

While some comedians aim to convey messages and touch upon heavy themes, others stick to the original intent of the art form — making people laugh. Rohit Shah, one such comic, comes to Hyderabad with his show Naseeb Kharab, promising an hour of laughter steeped in real-life anecdotes, sharp observations and silly humour. The show draws from the comedian’s own life — growing up in a joint family in Mumbai, studying in a state-run school, getting his first job, and the many bizarre detours along the way.
“It’s about me trying to figure out life,” Rohit says. “From 15 people sharing space in a house to thinking I could be a financial analyst after watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara—it’s a mix of absurd experiences and relatable moments.”
While the themes span education, family, and early career missteps, the tone remains light and humorous. “I’m not here to teach anything,” Rohit explains. “The show is silly and fun. It’s just me sharing my story and hoping the audience sees bits of their own life in it.”
His creative process is equally fluid. Sometimes he writes full sets in one go, at other times, he tests raw thoughts on stage, refining material based on audience reactions. When creative blocks hit, he returns to older jokes or reworks ideas until new inspiration strikes.
Having pursued comedy for over eight years now, Rohit notes how the scene — especially in Mumbai — has shifted post-pandemic. “Stage time shrank, but now it’s picking up again,” he said. “Instagram has also changed the game. Earlier, it was all about YouTube. Now, short-form content lets us reach audiences faster.”
While his material is rooted in personal experiences, it also includes broader reflections on school systems, work culture, and societal expectations. Yet, he avoids moralising. “If people take away a message, that’s great. But I’d rather they just laugh.”
As for the title Naseeb Kharab? “It means bad luck. These things happened to me… and here I am, laughing through it,” Rohit laughs.
With a unique voice and a laid-back style, the comedian offers Hyderabad audiences a show that’s not just hilarious, but unmistakably human.
Tickets at INR 399. May 17, 7.30 pm.
At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.
