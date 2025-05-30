The Buffalo Intellectual show will fill your weekend with laughter and questions

When we asked Ravikant about his inspiration behind the show, he jokingly says, “Do content creators have inspiration? Do people get inspired in this era anymore? Everybody's bored. It's the end of culture. Nobody has any inspiration.” He says this to his audience as well, “You've paid some money to come here. Maybe I'll entertain you, maybe you'll be bored. And if you're bored, it's fine. You're not going to do anything else with your life anyway. You're going to go sit at home, and go through reels on your phone.”

Ravikant also says that he has a very niche audience because his content has been specific. And he does not want to make it generic just to procure a larger net.