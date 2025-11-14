Gokul Kumar brings curiosity and comedy to Chennai this weekend

Sit back, scroll less and step out for some laughter, that’s what Gokul Kumar hopes audiences will do when he takes the stage for Gokul Kumar Live in Chennai. Known for his understated humour and thoughtful delivery, the comic has quietly carved a name for himself with sets that find the funny in the familiar.
Gokul’s journey into comedy began much like his punchlines, unexpected and organic. While studying in Mangalore, he stumbled into a local open mic after a YouTube binge of Indian and American comics. “I first went just to watch. The second time, I performed. It went okay, I was nervous, but it went fine. And then I just kept going,” he says.
His show, Gokul Kumar Live, collects material written over the last two years. It features stories about his roommate’s heartbreak, a string of medical surgeries and even the awkward joys of growing up. There’s also a running theme of curiosity that threads through his work, one that fans of his Instagram page will instantly recognise.
Between shows, Gokul has built a following online for his quirky trivia posts, which often uncover obscure facts and wordplay with comic timing. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been into fun facts,” he laughs. “Sometimes I just read about random things for no reason. One of my jokes actually started from a trivia, that Kailash Kher once sang only one word in a song. I turned that into a bit.”
It’s this blend of curiosity and comedy that makes his work distinct. His jokes are rarely loud or exaggerated; instead, they sit comfortably in the rhythm of everyday speech. “Rhythm is very important,” he says. “Some jokes are quick, one after another. Others need time. It’s something you learn only after enough stage time.”
When asked if he plans to experiment with other kinds of humour, he pauses. “I don’t want to box myself in,” he says. “Each video I’ve done so far has had a different tone, one was observational, one was short jokes, one was anecdotal. I want to keep trying different things and see what connects with people.”
“Comedy is political, whether we mean it or not,” he says. “Our jokes reflect what’s happening around us. Even if I’m talking about a friend losing his job, it points to something bigger, like unemployment. I just want to tell the truth in a way that makes people laugh.”
Rs 299 onwards. On November 15, 6 pm onwards. At Punch–Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels