Gokul Kumar brings curiosity and comedy to Chennai this weekend

Sit back, scroll less and step out for some laughter, that’s what Gokul Kumar hopes audiences will do when he takes the stage for Gokul Kumar Live in Chennai. Known for his understated humour and thoughtful delivery, the comic has quietly carved a name for himself with sets that find the funny in the familiar.

From trivia to timing with Gokul Kumar

Gokul’s journey into comedy began much like his punchlines, unexpected and organic. While studying in Mangalore, he stumbled into a local open mic after a YouTube binge of Indian and American comics. “I first went just to watch. The second time, I performed. It went okay, I was nervous, but it went fine. And then I just kept going,” he says.

His show, Gokul Kumar Live, collects material written over the last two years. It features stories about his roommate’s heartbreak, a string of medical surgeries and even the awkward joys of growing up. There’s also a running theme of curiosity that threads through his work, one that fans of his Instagram page will instantly recognise.

Between shows, Gokul has built a following online for his quirky trivia posts, which often uncover obscure facts and wordplay with comic timing. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been into fun facts,” he laughs. “Sometimes I just read about random things for no reason. One of my jokes actually started from a trivia, that Kailash Kher once sang only one word in a song. I turned that into a bit.”