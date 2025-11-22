Punch Liners promises an unpredictable evening where humour and visual quirks meet

Sudarshan approaches the evening with a slightly different lens. He describes the show as a blend of stand-up, improvisation and presentation slides, likening it to a meeting that should've been an email—except the manager is trying to be funny. He believes audiences are increasingly open to formats that stretch the genre. He notes that a decade ago, stand-up itself was considered experimental in India and hopes that this show “is an effort to showcase a different facet of comedy and remind audiences that some things are best experienced live. So, if they weren’t open to it before, we hope they are now.”

Shruti adds a distinct perspective to the line-up. She describes the show as something that blends sharp wit, wordplay and physical comedy, with visual humour appearing towards the end.

Bharath Balaji adds a delightfully nerdy flavour to the line-up. “Did you know the first ever knock-knock joke is roughly 3,000 years old?” he asks, laughing. “Or that the English language came about by pillaging, plundering and colonising other languages? If not, boy, do we have a story for you.” For him, the charm of Indian stand-up lies in its diversity. “The audience isn’t a single entity—never has been. You have folks who want new stuff all the time and folks who know exactly what they like and want only that. The struggle is finding your niche.”

When asked what the audience will walk away with, Sudarshan says, “I hope they walk away with jokes they’ll butcher while narrating to their friends, before eventually giving up and saying, ‘You should’ve been there’.”

Shruti perhaps sums it up best when she says she wants audiences to leave with “hope, that if these five jokers can survive life, so can we.”

₹399 onwards. On November 23, from 6 pm onwards at Punch – The Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet.

