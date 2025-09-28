Mervyn Rozz brings his new comedy special On Arrival to Hyderabad

“As the title suggests, to feel arrived, you need an experience and a journey,” Mervyn explains. His previous show, Moving On, was that long journey, one that took five years to take shape. In contrast, On Arrival was born in just two years. “So I am reducing the gap,” he laughs, with a wink of self-awareness.

But shaping a comedy special isn’t just about writing jokes. Mervyn lays bare the grind behind the punchlines: “When we write a show, we will tour it for almost a year. To record it and release it, we need another six months for promotions. So ideally, these are also some of the challenges why comics take time between two shows.”

That candid insight offers audiences a glimpse into the unseen hustle—nights of testing material, reworking jokes, and fine-tuning delivery until the set feels sharp enough to tour.

Naturally, the question arises: in the two years between Moving On and On Arrival, has Mervyn’s comedy changed? He pauses thoughtfully before answering. “Generally, as artists we don’t analyse if our comedy has changed or not. Our artform is purely dependent on audience response. For me, every show is a learning experience, because every group of audiences is different. Our work is to try and cater to them.”

There’s humility in that reflection, but also quiet confidence. “Change is something which happens internally. It’s up to the audience to decide whether we’ve changed in two years. But if you ask me, I think it has changed—at least what I like to believe,” he adds with a smile.

For Mervyn, On Arrival is more than just a follow-up act—it’s a milestone, a checkpoint in a career that has been steadily rising through persistence and authenticity. Hyderabad audiences can expect not only sharp wit but also the rare ability to turn personal reflections into universally relatable humor. After all, arriving is never the end of the road—it’s just the start of another story.

Tickets start at `599

September 28, 6 pm.

At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community, Film Nagar.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain