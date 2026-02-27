A lifetime spent reading the room and reshaping herself to fit in, Kaneez Surka now chooses authenticity with Foreign Return

A

I’ve come back to India. I moved to New York City four years ago and this is my first tour since I left (during the pandemic). It was such a precarious time. I went to South Africa first and then moved to New York, where I did a lot of stand-up and shot my special. Then my managers said, “You need to come do a tour in India.” For some reason, I was always scared of coming back. I can’t even fully explain why. But I’m really glad I did. With the support of my managers and friends, everyone kind of pushed me to take the leap and I thought, what better name than Foreign Return?

In this show, I touch on my identity, nationality, religion, ethnicity and also what it’s like being a 40-year-old single woman in this world. I’ve built it around what it means to be a foreign return. Because no matter which country I’m in, I’m both a foreign return and a resident of that place. I’m always a little bit inside and a little bit outside.

There are anecdotes from all three places I’ve called home. I don’t think I spoke much in India about growing up in South Africa and I’m really excited to finally share that part of myself. When I was here before, I received a lot of backlash, especially about my accent and my so-called foreign aesthetic. So, I tried to distance myself from those parts of me. I would mention them here and there because they are obviously a part of who I am, but I avoided going deeper into what I truly experienced growing up during apartheid.

Now, I want to share those stories here. I’m still nervous because earlier, I often felt like I was pandering in some strange way, trying to get Indian audiences to accept me. At this point, I just want to show the world who I am, no matter which country I’m in and where I come from. That’s what I’m choosing to move forward with instead of trying to be relatable to everyone. That’s just not possible. At its heart, the show is about being a fish out of water and that’s a human experience. We’ve all felt it somewhere, regardless of race, religion, country or gender.