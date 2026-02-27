Domestic drama meets humour in Phulka Dots — a musical mom-edy in Hyderabad

For the longest time, mothers existed in stand-up comedy only as punchlines. They were spoken about, mimicked, blamed, adored — but rarely handed the microphone. With her show Phulka Dots, now coming to Hyderabad, comedian Amrutha Bendre decided it was time to change that.

Phulka Dots: A musical comedy show brought to Hyderabad by ‘momic’ Amrutha Bendre

“What inspired me was the sheer lack of mom comics,” she says. “You have fathers talking about their children, husbands talking about wives, children profusely talking about their moms... But the mother is not there on stage to tell her side of the story.”

With that, she began filling a void — not just in content, but in perspective. Her comedy isn’t built in writers’ rooms or brainstorm sessions. It’s born at the dining table, in passing comments from her mother-in-law, or in savage one-liners from her daughter. “Whatever makes me laugh, I share on stage. And then I edit it depending on the audiences,” she explains. Life happens first; the jokes follow.

What makes Amrutha’s shows distinct is the music woven through them. Raised alongside Bollywood like many ’90s kids, she realised songs weren’t just an add-on — they were essential. When she once performed without them, audiences protested. “They were highly disappointed, and said, ‘We came for the music because you sing so well and are so funny.’ So, I immediately wrote new songs to weave into my story.”