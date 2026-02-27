Comedy

Domestic drama meets humour in Phulka Dots — a musical mom-edy in Hyderabad

Amrutha Bendre proves parenting, punchlines and music are perfectly connected in this musical stand-up
Domestic drama meets humour in Phulka Dots — a musical mom-edy in Hyderabad
Momic Amrutha Bendre brings Phulka Dots to Hyderabad
Updated on
2 min read

For the longest time, mothers existed in stand-up comedy only as punchlines. They were spoken about, mimicked, blamed, adored — but rarely handed the microphone. With her show Phulka Dots, now coming to Hyderabad, comedian Amrutha Bendre decided it was time to change that.

Phulka Dots: A musical comedy show brought to Hyderabad by ‘momic’ Amrutha Bendre

“What inspired me was the sheer lack of mom comics,” she says. “You have fathers talking about their children, husbands talking about wives, children profusely talking about their moms... But the mother is not there on stage to tell her side of the story.”

With that, she began filling a void — not just in content, but in perspective. Her comedy isn’t built in writers’ rooms or brainstorm sessions. It’s born at the dining table, in passing comments from her mother-in-law, or in savage one-liners from her daughter. “Whatever makes me laugh, I share on stage. And then I edit it depending on the audiences,” she explains. Life happens first; the jokes follow.

What makes Amrutha’s shows distinct is the music woven through them. Raised alongside Bollywood like many ’90s kids, she realised songs weren’t just an add-on — they were essential. When she once performed without them, audiences protested. “They were highly disappointed, and said, ‘We came for the music because you sing so well and are so funny.’ So, I immediately wrote new songs to weave into my story.”

Phulka Dots: A musical comedy show brought to Hyderabad by ‘momic’ Amrutha Bendre
“What inspired me was the sheer lack of mom comics,” — Amrutha Bendre

Her audience reflects her world. Many are women attending stand-up for the first time — women who barely get two uninterrupted hours to themselves. What fills the room isn’t just laughter, but release. “Women don’t just belly laugh,” she smiles. “They cackle like witches, and it’s the most joyous sound.”

Unexpectedly, it’s the men who have surprised her pleasantly too. “They scream compliments like ‘brilliant’ while I’m still talking,” Amrutha laughs.Among many cities she’s performed in, Hyderabad holds a special place. “I believe the city has the kindest and loudest laughing audience,” Amrutha shares. So much so that she chose Hyderabad to record her next special — a decision built on trust, something comics don’t give away easily.

In a country where she can “barely name 10 mom comics,” Amrutha isn’t just telling jokes, she’s shifting the narrative. And judging by the sound of rooms full of women laughing like they’ve waited years to exhale, she’s right where she belongs.

Tickets start at ₹400. February 27, 7.30 pm.

At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Domestic drama meets humour in Phulka Dots — a musical mom-edy in Hyderabad
Panther on building time capsules and chasing new sounds with his latest EP
Stand-Up Comedy
Hyderabad
Amrutha Bendre
Phulka Dots

Related Stories

No stories found.