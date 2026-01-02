Anand Rathnam unpacks everyday absurdities in his upcoming show 'Stupid Philosophy'

In Stupid Philosophy, comedian Anand Rathnam builds an hour of stand-up from the small, persistent irritations that quietly shape everyday life. The show moves through bad advice, internet fatigue, ageing bodies, shifting ideas of intelligence, and the slow realisation that certainty is mostly an illusion.

Anand Rathnam’s Stupid Philosophy explores ageing, annoyance and denial

Rooted largely in observation but punctuated with personal reflection, the material draws from Anand’s experiences in his mid-thirties, navigating denial, grey hair, back pain and the exhausting performance of being “online but not too online.” Rather than offering answers, Stupid Philosophy sits comfortably in uncertainty, using humour to examine how people think, misthink and pretend to know better. We speak to Anand Rathnam to know more. Excerpts:

Stupid Philosophy is a deliciously contradictory title. What makes philosophy “stupid” to you and why does comedy feel like the right way to explore it?

The phrase came to me during a night of drinks with friends. One of them was giving relationship advice that was so bad it instantly became a roast. That’s when it hit me that not all philosophy is profound. Some of it is genuinely stupid and unintentionally hilarious. The title is a disclaimer to the audience: don’t take me seriously.