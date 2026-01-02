Anand Rathnam unpacks everyday absurdities in his upcoming show 'Stupid Philosophy'

In Stupid Philosophy, comedian Anand Rathnam builds an hour of stand-up from the small, persistent irritations that quietly shape everyday life. The show moves through bad advice, internet fatigue, ageing bodies, shifting ideas of intelligence, and the slow realisation that certainty is mostly an illusion.
Rooted largely in observation but punctuated with personal reflection, the material draws from Anand’s experiences in his mid-thirties, navigating denial, grey hair, back pain and the exhausting performance of being “online but not too online.” Rather than offering answers, Stupid Philosophy sits comfortably in uncertainty, using humour to examine how people think, misthink and pretend to know better. We speak to Anand Rathnam to know more. Excerpts:
Stupid Philosophy is a deliciously contradictory title. What makes philosophy “stupid” to you and why does comedy feel like the right way to explore it?
The phrase came to me during a night of drinks with friends. One of them was giving relationship advice that was so bad it instantly became a roast. That’s when it hit me that not all philosophy is profound. Some of it is genuinely stupid and unintentionally hilarious. The title is a disclaimer to the audience: don’t take me seriously.
The show feels rooted in everyday irritations rather than major life events. When did you realise small annoyances were enough to build a full hour around?
I’ve always been irritated by small things. Trivial issues keep me awake at night. For example, a Blinkit delivery guy once jokingly fat-shamed me by saying, “Sir, aap snacks bahut order karte ho.”
Is the show observational, confessional, argumentative or does it refuse to choose?
It’s mostly observational, but it does slip into personal territory. I talk about being in my mid-thirties and the denial that comes with it and also about appreciating new experiences like back pain, rapid greying, and shortness of breath.
How does Stupid Philosophy mark a shift from your earlier comedy?
This hour has come after ten years in comedy. I am just trying to apply whatever I have learnt in the last decade and try to make it funny and entertaining for the audience that come to see me.
What’s more exhausting: the noise of the internet, or our inability to switch off from it?
I feel the power struggle with both. We need the internet so that we can learn and not sound dumb and ignorant when you're talking to friends but also the pretentious need to be able to tell friends that I don't use Instagram after 10 pm. It's like fighting any addiction. We want to pretend like we're on top of things.
Cinema clearly influences how you see the world. When did films stop being escapism and start shaping your judgement of real life?
Yeah, I grew up watching a lot of Indian movies. One of the biggest heartbreaks of the internet was realising how much of our music and cinema had been lifted from international films. I was always a fan of big-budget movies with crazy intros and larger-than-life fight scenes, while looking down on simpler, story-driven films. Comedy helped me unlearn that, and I went back to revisit many of those films with strong scripts.
Does comedy provide answers, or is it stronger when it asks better questions?
Comedy doesn’t have answers. Honestly, I don’t think anyone does. We’re all just trying to figure things out. It’s like grandparents telling bedtime stories — they make things up until the child falls asleep. And as for asking questions, nobody really answers a comedian’s questions. They just get offended.
What belief did you once hold strongly that this show quietly dismantles?
I used to believe I was smart. Now I know I’m stupid. And once you accept that you’re not that bright, you start noticing that other people aren’t either — and it’s incredibly comforting. Stupidity is not an endangered species.
What’s next after this show?
I’ll be touring Stupid Philosophy across India until April, and after that, I plan to record it for YouTube.
