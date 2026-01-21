Zakir Khan announces long break from live tours, to return in 2030 reportedly

During his Hyderabad show, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced something that his fans weren't even least expecting...he announced a long break from live tours.
As per the stand-up comedian's team, the artiste has decided to take an extended hiatus from live performances, tentatively until 2030, citing health issues and personal reasons.
Comedian Zakir Khan has announced a long break from stand-up due to health reasons, and shared the update during his Hyderabad show.
Zakir also shared a story on his Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, hinting at the break. After arriving in Dubai, he posted another update confirming that the decision was final.
He wrote, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love."
Meanwhile, last year Zakir Khan made history by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language show at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.
Being loved across the country for his relatable humour and sakht launda (strong guy) persona, Zakir shared the emotional moment with fans on Instagram. Calling it a "big day", he wrote about how overwhelming it felt to perform Hindi comedy for an audience of 6,000 people.
He went on to thank his friends and team for their support, describing the performance as a special milestone in his career. Among those cheering for him were celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and actor Kal Penn, whose presence made the night even more memorable.
Zakir first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's India's Best Stand-Up competition. Since then, he has built a massive fan base in India and abroad through stand-up specials such as Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, and others.