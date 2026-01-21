Zakir Khan announces long break from live tours, to return in 2030 reportedly

During his Hyderabad show, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced something that his fans weren't even least expecting...he announced a long break from live tours.

As per the stand-up comedian's team, the artiste has decided to take an extended hiatus from live performances, tentatively until 2030, citing health issues and personal reasons.

Zakir also shared a story on his Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, hinting at the break. After arriving in Dubai, he posted another update confirming that the decision was final.