Stand-up comedian Abishek Kumar on his new show, Enjoy Life, nostalgia and returning to Chennai

A

Creating this show! Enjoy Life is my attempt to be the funniest version of myself. At first, I was nervous because there are so many personal stories in it. I wasn't sure whether people would relate to them, but they've turned out to be very relatable, almost like boy-next-door stories.

I recently performed in Tokyo, which had never hosted a public-ticketed Tamil or South Indian stand-up show before. The response was incredible and people immediately started asking me to come back, so it's been a very rewarding journey.