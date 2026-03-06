Amruta Bendre gets candid with us ahead of her show in Bengaluru

Her material draws heavily from the trenches of motherhood, identity and midlife crises. “Ever since I’ve become a mom, everything I do and say, is addressed, at times subconsciously, by the fact that I am a mom or I have a mom or I have a mother-in-law,” she shares. “I guess I wear my mom-glasses when I see the world now,” she adds.

While her family is highly supportive, the internet can be a different beast. When facing online backlash, she keeps her boundaries firm. “There’s backlash from the audience sometimes, I either block them or turn off comments,” she states. However, she remains open to constructive feedback. “It’s only an opportunity to learn, grow and understand boundaries,” she admits. Even though Amruta is slated to perform here over the Women’s Day weekend, the occasion won’t alter her set. “I celebrate women in my show all year around! Why would the world choose only one day to do that? Beats me,” she laughs. Looking ahead, the comic has her sights set on major platforms. “A special on Netflix would be great! But for now, let’s just make more people laugh, across the country and across the globe!” she concludes.

INR 499. March 7, 7 pm. At BLR Comedy Club, Brigade Road.

