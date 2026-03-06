Amruta Bendre gets candid with us ahead of her show in Bengaluru

In a comedy landscape rapidly evolving with regional dialects and global tours, comedian Amruta Bendre is carving out her own niche with a relatable, rhythmic twist. Her latest special, Phulka Dots, marries stand-up with musical parodies, establishing a genre she affectionately calls ‘musical MOMedy.’ Ahead of her live perfor mance in Bengaluru, Amruta opens up to us about navigating the chaos of domestic life and turning it into wacky punchlines.
Recognising that our culture is deeply driven by stories told through songs — whether folklore or Bollywood movies — she leaned into her natural comedic instincts. “I always had fun making parodies and quickly realised my audience enjoys them too,” she shares. When it comes to filtering her domestic material for the stage, Amruta relies entirely on the live crowd. “What stays in the show is decided by the audience. If they have fun, it stays, if they don’t, it’s gone,” she notes.
Her material draws heavily from the trenches of motherhood, identity and midlife crises. “Ever since I’ve become a mom, everything I do and say, is addressed, at times subconsciously, by the fact that I am a mom or I have a mom or I have a mother-in-law,” she shares. “I guess I wear my mom-glasses when I see the world now,” she adds.
While her family is highly supportive, the internet can be a different beast. When facing online backlash, she keeps her boundaries firm. “There’s backlash from the audience sometimes, I either block them or turn off comments,” she states. However, she remains open to constructive feedback. “It’s only an opportunity to learn, grow and understand boundaries,” she admits. Even though Amruta is slated to perform here over the Women’s Day weekend, the occasion won’t alter her set. “I celebrate women in my show all year around! Why would the world choose only one day to do that? Beats me,” she laughs. Looking ahead, the comic has her sights set on major platforms. “A special on Netflix would be great! But for now, let’s just make more people laugh, across the country and across the globe!” she concludes.
INR 499. March 7, 7 pm. At BLR Comedy Club, Brigade Road.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
