Kaneez Surka unpacks love, identity and apartheid-era memories in 'Foreign Return'

When a comedian revisits her teenage dating life under systemic segregation and frames it as a love story, it reframes history not as distant politics in black and white, but as lived awkwardness, longing, and struggles even in mundane aspects of life.

Chennai, she admits, is still an audience she is getting to know. “I’ve only performed here once, maybe 10 years ago. I’ve never done my full show for a Chennai audience. I’m excited to find my people here.”

She will, of course, open with crowd work; improv still runs through her bloodstream. But the written material remains intact. “There’s this balance between performing for the room and staying true to who you are. I’m leaning more towards staying true to who I am.”

What makes Foreign Return particularly compelling is not just the material, but the method. She admits that most of her writing happens live. “My improv self finds performing on stage way more effective than sitting down and writing,” she says.

The result is a show that feels less constructed and more discovered in real time. That looseness allows vulnerability to seep in naturally. It also explains why her work resists easy categorisation; it is neither strictly political nor observational. Instead, she locates humour in what she calls “the human experience”.

Her background in psychology, she adds, quietly shapes how she writes and performs. “I did study psychology in college,” she laughs. “Unfortunately, I didn’t learn a lot because it was one of the easiest subjects to do. Now I wish I could go back and actually learn some stuff I could use.” Still, the curiosity stayed. Through therapy and reading, she finds herself returning to the subject often. “It helps so much in trying to understand the human experience, because that’s what I write about. I’m not a heavily political comedian and I don’t do observational comedy as much. I talk about the human experience. Psychology helps me understand how the human brain works so that my stories feel relatable to everyone around the world, regardless of where they’re from.”

If Chennai audiences were to walk out with one lingering feeling, she hopes it is this: “That we never have to have it figured out. That there is no final destination.”

If she were ever performing her final show, the takeaway she hopes audiences would carry is surprisingly simple. “If this was my last show ever, I’d want people to feel like they’ve never seen anyone have so much fun in their life,” she says. She recalls the joy of American figure skater Alysa Liu at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, whose relaxed, exuberant presence captivated audiences worldwide. “The joy and fun she had was electric and contagious. She was just enjoying herself and doing what she loved. That’s the feeling I’d want people to walk away with — like I was having the time of my life on stage.”

If Chennai audiences were to walk out with one lingering feeling, however, she hopes it is something quieter: “That we never have to have it figured out. That there is no final destination.”

During the chat with us she repeats the phrase, “figuring it out”, like a refrain and laughs, “May that should be the title of my next show.” Love, belonging, career, identity. None of it resolves neatly. None of it is supposed to. “It’s not the search to find one place that I belong to or one person that I belong to. It’s a constant process of figuring it out.”

When asked what advice she would give aspiring women comics, she borrows from the Nike playbook: “Just do it. Tweet that tweet. Post that post. Book that tour. We don’t figure it out by sitting at home perfecting things. We figure it out by doing.”

Rs 499 onwards. On March 14 at 8.30 pm. At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya