Sharul Channa turns the spotlight on family in new stand-up special 'Saree, These Are Just Jokes!'

Every generation eventually discovers something slightly unsettling about adulthood: the moment your parents start behaving like your children. That strange emotional pivot sits at the heart of Saree, These Are Just Jokes!, the new stand-up special by Sharul Channa.
Known internationally for her sharp cultural observations and fearless humour, she has long built her material around identity, relationships and the strange contradictions of modern life. This time, however, the lens turns inward.
“As each year of one’s life progresses, so do their experiences and the tragically funny realisation,” she says. “This year, I had a sudden realisation about my parents and how I am the product of their habits and idiosyncrasies. That is how the idea for this show originated.”
If her earlier specials, Saree Not Sorry and Saree-ously Not Sorry, played with the idea of heritage and cultural identity, this show digs deeper into family dynamics. It explores a stage of life many adults quietly recognise but rarely articulate.
Most comedians mine their childhood for jokes. Sharul Channa is doing something slightly more dangerous: she’s mining her parents’ present. “This show talks about my relationship with my parents on a deeper level and how the roles are reversing,” she explains.
At the centre of it all is a visual that has now become synonymous with her stage persona: the sari. The story goes back to her grandmother.
“I watched my paternal grandmother wear a sari each day, every day,” she recalls. “She would wear saris at home, even during housework, at the marketplace, at weddings and funerals. I used to wonder how the sari could be so comfortable.”
The connection revealed itself unexpectedly one evening. “One day I had to perform at a comedy show right after attending a wedding and had no time to change. I went on stage in the same sari. It changed everything for me. It felt like I was carrying my heritage, my true identity and all my female ancestors along with me on stage.”
For this India tour, the sari takes on another layer of meaning through a collaboration with Suta. Each city on the tour will see Sharul perform in a different Suta sari.
“They love my work, and I love theirs,” she says. “When like-minded women come together to support each other and grow, magical things happen.”
Travel also plays an important role in shaping her material. “It is very important as a stand-up comedian to stay grounded and meet real people; that’s where all realisations take place and you learn.”
Her cross-cultural upbringing has also shaped her comedic voice. Born in India and raised in Singapore, she moves comfortably between cultures, accents and perspectives.
“It makes my comedic voice unique in a way that I code-switch between accents really fast and adapt to different cultures and their sensibilities with ease,” she says. “That skill is important in comedy today because people are going through a lot. Our job is to make people laugh but also make them comfortable enough to let go for that hour and a half.”
Long before stand-up entered the picture, Channa trained in theatre, a background that continues to influence how she builds stories on stage.
“Theatre has taught me the basic and advanced performing skills needed for stage, especially when a comedian is acting out different characters to show a scenario,” she says.
Yet at its core, stand-up still demands something far more personal: vulnerability.
“The closer you are to understanding yourself and human beings in general, the better you are at connecting with other human beings,” she says. “You can’t make the audience feel like you are bigger than them. They need to know that you understand them.”
If audiences leave the theatre remembering one thing, however, Channa hopes it is something gentler than a punchline.
“Be there for your parents and be patient with them,” she says. “They are human beings too who were once children and had their own dreams.”
When she visits Chennai, Channa often makes time for a quiet visit to Kapaleeshwarar Temple before heading to Sangeetha Veg Restaurant for her favourite comfort food.
“The fried podi idli there is the best,” she says.
Which feels like a fitting way to think about this show too. Comforting, familiar and a little spicy. The kind of storytelling that begins with laughter and ends somewhere unexpectedly tender. Somewhere within the show sits a question many adults have quietly wondered about.
“When your parents tell you they are your ‘best friend’ now and you can share your secrets with them,” she concludes, “is that a manipulation tactic, or do they really mean it? Come find out.”
