Sharul Channa turns the spotlight on family in new stand-up special 'Saree, These Are Just Jokes!'

Every generation eventually discovers something slightly unsettling about adulthood: the moment your parents start behaving like your children. That strange emotional pivot sits at the heart of Saree, These Are Just Jokes!, the new stand-up special by Sharul Channa.

Known internationally for her sharp cultural observations and fearless humour, she has long built her material around identity, relationships and the strange contradictions of modern life. This time, however, the lens turns inward.

“As each year of one’s life progresses, so do their experiences and the tragically funny realisation,” she says. “This year, I had a sudden realisation about my parents and how I am the product of their habits and idiosyncrasies. That is how the idea for this show originated.”

If her earlier specials, Saree Not Sorry and Saree-ously Not Sorry, played with the idea of heritage and cultural identity, this show digs deeper into family dynamics. It explores a stage of life many adults quietly recognise but rarely articulate.

Most comedians mine their childhood for jokes. Sharul Channa is doing something slightly more dangerous: she’s mining her parents’ present. “This show talks about my relationship with my parents on a deeper level and how the roles are reversing,” she explains.

At the centre of it all is a visual that has now become synonymous with her stage persona: the sari. The story goes back to her grandmother.

“I watched my paternal grandmother wear a sari each day, every day,” she recalls. “She would wear saris at home, even during housework, at the marketplace, at weddings and funerals. I used to wonder how the sari could be so comfortable.”