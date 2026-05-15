Mohammed Hussain’s 'Shaadi Shud I?' takes on love in the age of algorithms and anxiety

Stand-up comedy scene has a stock character for the Muslim comedian: the disarming opener, the reassurance reflex, the joke that says don’t worry, I know what you’re thinking, and I promise I’m harmless. Mohammed Hussain did that version too, early on. He was quick to spot what it was. “I realised I was not giving anyone a new perspective,” he says. “It’s like saying milk has calcium. Like, we know. What am I bringing to the table?”

“It is worth a shot”: Mohammed Hussain on love without delusion in Shaadi Shud I?

What he brings now is considerably sharper. Shaadi Shud I?, his current touring hour, named with the kind of bilingual wordplay that makes the joke before the show even starts, is built around Mohammed’s own arranged marriage, conducted at an age when most of his peers were still figuring out how to leave a party gracefully.

He got engaged young at 19, married a few years later, and has spent the intervening time making material out of the gap between what that decision looked like from the outside and what it actually felt like from the inside. The show is not, he is careful to say, a case for love and commitment. “I also talk about how marriage is difficult, and how marrying the right person is more important than marrying at all. My honest opinion is you’d rather be single than married to the wrong person.”

What emerges instead is something messier and far more interesting: a personal account of navigating relationships in a country where ideas of marriage shift dramatically depending on where you are. Performing the show across India has only sharpened those observations for him. “When I perform in tier-two cities and when I perform in tier-one cities, I get very different reactions,” he says. “That tells me the way they view marriage, the way they view relationships, is still quite different.”