Retired Not Hurt: Ramkumar Natarajan mixes IT life, meditation, and Tamil humour in new stand-up special

Today, Tamil stand-up comedians have almost equal visibility as English comedians. What does he think has driven that change? “Across India, comedy has been growing in different languages. In Tamil, I think we started a bit earlier. For example, Praveen Kumar was one of the first to do a full Tamil stand-up special. Then there was a collective like Tanglish Comedy that pushed the idea of performing stand-up in Tamil instead of only English.

By 2014–15, people like Praveen Kumar had already released full Tamil specials, giving us an early-mover advantage. Later, performers like Jagan Krishnan and others contributed, and the ecosystem kept expanding. Comedians like Alexander Babu also experimented with blending Tamil cinema references into structured stand-up and moved towards a 50–50 format with Tamil becoming a key part. Today, if Tamil is removed, the connection weakens significantly, since language, culture and references are central to the experience.”

Ramkumar might proudly wear the hat of putting the Tirunelveli dialect on the comedy map, but his journey began in English. “Yes! During my IT days, I used to host office events, humorous speech contests and corporate programmes. So when I first tried stand-up, I started in English. A friend encouraged me to pursue it seriously, but I bombed badly. After about six months, he pushed me to try again in Tamil. This time around, I felt more natural, more expressive and more like myself.

I still did a few English corporate gigs because they paid well, but I never felt fully connected. I depend heavily on audience energy, and Tamil gave me a far stronger response. Even spontaneous interactions became easier, because I could use local references, slang and emotion. Eventually, I made a decision to focus only on Tamil and Tanglish.

That is also how the Tirunelveli dialect became my identity, especially through IT-based humour. The contrast of strong Tirunelveli slang in corporate situations made it instantly relatable. During the lockdown I made sketch videos and a parody of a food blogger reviewing a petrol bunk. That led to a 30-second reel of a Tirunelveli Annachi as an IT manager, which went viral. Friends encouraged me, and a branding consultant advised me to stay consistent with one concept for weeks. I followed that while still working in IT, posting an Annachi in IT reel for nearly a year. That consistency built the identity.”

Since most of his jokes draw from his IT experience, what do his former colleagues have to say about it? “Oh, they watch everything! In fact, many of them jokingly message me saying, “I know this character is about me!” A lot of my former managers still ping me on LinkedIn and WhatsApp whenever they watch my reels or shows. But to be honest, none of the characters are based on just one person. They’re usually a mix of different managers, teammates, and workplace experiences I’ve had over the years.

Even now, many of my friends working in IT actively give me inputs and ideas. Whenever there’s a trending office topic or a workplace issue, I call them and ask what’s happening in their companies. Those conversations often become material for my content. They regularly watch my reels, come to my live shows, and continue supporting my work.”

Beyond IT, director Gautham Vasudev Menon often makes a recurring appearance in his jokes. Is he a fan? “Of course! I might have been in 11th or 12th grade when I watched Minnale around 50 times. But at the same time, there’s a huge difference in how those stories connect with different people. The way a boy in a city and in Tirunelveli experiences those stories are very different. I always found that contrast interesting. I enjoyed those GVM movies not just as films, but almost like reflections of a life I was living vicariously.”

And now, the GVM fan himself has stepped into a new frame as he gears up for his acting debut in Moonwalk. “I was never keen on acting. Even when I started getting a couple of opportunities, I was still prioritising my stand-up tours above everything else. This role came through Manoj Sreedharan, who is also the director and producer of the film.

He explained that it is a unique character, a bit strange, unconventional, and present throughout the film from beginning to end. He also mentioned something interesting, that my natural way of speaking, the same tone I carry everywhere, suited the character. In fact, he specifically told me not to change it. That itself made it a different kind of role in a fantasy genre film.”

And how was the experience facing the arc lights? “I enjoyed it. Moving from stage to camera was challenging, but the director made me comfortable. He asked me to rehearse two or three times and ensured I stayed relaxed throughout. Even Prabhu Deva was on set and had a couple of scenes. He was extremely sweet and easygoing with everyone. The whole atmosphere was friendly, with no pressure or unnecessary takes, just a collaborative space where people were giving suggestions and enjoying the process.”

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