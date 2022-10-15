Hyderabad’s Maya Dance Company illustrates stories Of Lord Rama through a Bharathanatyam Recital

On the occasion of Deepawali, a city-based performing arts group, The Maya Dance Company presents a Bharathanatyam Recital narrating the stories revolving around Lord Rama, the king of Ayodhya. At Uppal Shilparamam, Amphitheatre, on October 15, from 5.45 PM, the evening promises an understanding of why Deepawali is celebrated as a festival of lights. The event is open to all audiences in and around Hyderabad.

Bhavana Gowri Penubolu established the company this year earlier in March with the goal of developing contemporary choreographies that are inclusive in spirit and breaking down social barriers using the history of Indian dance and movement forms.

Founded by Bharatnatyam dancer, Bhavana Gowri, a group of six dancers led by the artist herself, had earlier, debuted their presentation of Bharatanatyam recital at the Secunderabad Club, this year on April 1, on the eve of Ugadi, or New Year’s Day, as per the Hindu calendar with its celebrations in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in India. Besides performing the rituals of Pushpanjali followed by Jatiswaram, the group of dancers, through the art form, had also illustrated the story of Ugadi to mark the extravaganza. The dancers delivered Saraswati Vandana, Thillanna and Abhang which had the audience mesmerised.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Indira Penubolu, the company’s Artistic Manager and Bhavana’s sister says, “Allow me to paint a picture in your minds-eye. Just for a couple of moments I urge you to close your eyes and now imagine - the sound of the jingling bells on the painted feet of dancers, their graceful movements and bedazzling expressions all in tune with the music. Doesn’t it indeed leave a lingering taste of tranquillity and joy? If just the thought of dance can invoke in you these feelings- imagine what the real thing would do. And this is exactly what the Maya Dance company aims to do to you- transport you to an ecstatic world filled with mystic joy.”

Deepawali popularly referred to as Diwali is a festival symbolising the victory of light over darkness. The five-day festival is majorly celebrated by the Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. It is commemorated during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika. The people of Telangana observe the same on Monday, October 24 this year while for the rest of the Indians, it will be honoured on Tuesday, October 25.



