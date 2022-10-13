Diwali Gifting: Here are the top beauty and wellness hampers to pamper your loved ones from head to toe

Diwali is not just a festival of lights in the literal sense. It has an all-encompassing meaning where we brighten the lives of our dear ones by showering happiness, kindness and affection. And what better way to do that than gifting? Making your shopping spree a joyous affair, we have got you covered with a wide range of gifting options in beauty and wellness to add to the festive glow.

Vegan beauty

Conscious beauty is not a buzzword but a necessity in today’s time and age. And when it comes to pre-teens, choosing dermatologically tested and natural products is a wise choice. Likewise, RENEE Cosmetics has come up with their new Princess by RENEE range for pre-teens that features vegan and chemical-free makeup. It includes colour-popping lipsticks, lip gloss, nail paints and other products made of nourishing ingredients like Avocado oil, olive oil, shea butter, and more!

₹250 upwards. Available online.

Steal Deal!

Limited edition festive kits are always great deals for any shopper. Knowing that MAC Cosmetics has come up with three festive makeup kits under the aegis of its brand ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar. The kits titled Sun Bae, Disco Diva and Dawn Chica consist of 24-hour kajal liner and light matte lipstick to versatile shades like called All Fired Up, Mocha and D For Danger for day-to-night glam looks!

₹2,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

Scents of celebrations

A whiff of the exotic must be reserved for special occasions. Keeping up with the essence of Diwali, Rare Scents has brought a limited edition fragrance titled Oriane which means sunrise. The edition encapsulates the scent of Indian spices blended with notes of ambery warmth and infused with 24 kt gold. The 151 pieces in the limited edition are up for grabs only for this festive season!

₹5,000 upwards. Available online.

Promise of wellness

Rejuvenation is the core of inner beauty and glow. Keep your taxing days at bay and pamper yourself with the gift of wellness as Ayurvedic lifestyle brand Amrutam has come up with its organic product range titled Self-Love Gift Box. It features essential oils, body lotions and face cleanups made of natural extracts of Indian Gooseberry, Eucalyptus, Musk Root, Camphor, Lotus and much more. They claim to work wonders for hair, skin and scalp by giving you a refreshing reboot!

₹3,787 upwards. Available online.





Tea break

Diwali is often the time when health goes for a toss as we spoil ourselves with sweets and savouries. Keeping our health metrics in check, herbal tea brand Shistaka is offering eight kinds of teas in its Diwali hamper that will keep you hale and hearty. The teas are made by combining modern science and the age-old practice of Ayurveda. They are claimed to provide health benefits pertaining to digestive issues, PCOS, stress and anxiety management and more.

₹ 400 upwards. Available online.

A 'Cleopatra' bath!

Save yourself from hours of gift hunting as personal care brand The Body Shop has packed the goodness of British Rose, Shea, Mango and Tea Tree in luxurious Diwali boxes. Their beauty products range from shower gels, body butters, coffee cleanse, moisturiser, shampoo, conditioner, scalp relaxer that are split into 7 gift packages varying in prices.

₹ 795 upwards. Available online.