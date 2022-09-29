Fab India’s new Pujo collection is the ultimate power dressing for Navratri nights!

The auspicious festival of Navratri is the most awaited one for Hindus. The nine-day extravaganza comes twice a year during Chaitra and Shardiya months. However, it is celebrated with fervour during the latter month as it culminates in Durga Puja and Dussehra. The festival holds a deep significance as it marks the triumph of goddess Durga over the Asura(demon) Mahishasura.

As the festival celebrates the epitome of power aka Durga, feasts are prepared, houses light up with lamps and the newest in decor, homes become a host to reverie and everyone is out on a shopping spree to mark new beginnings and zest for life. As celebrations galore, this is a perfect time for a wardrobe reset with the chicest outfits! From the vibrant Garba nights and late soigné gatherings to cultural events and more, we need a dress that puts a spotlight on us wherever we go!

Making our festive days the most fashionable ones, Fab India has dropped its latest Pujo edit. The collection celebrates the crafts, traditions and values of togetherness. It presents vibrant coloured and rich textured saris and kurtas that pay an ode to the cultural heritage of India. The featured saris are dominated by a bright red shade. The red colour signifies passion, vigour, action and power. It is usually worn on the second day of Navratri but since it is a revered colour associated with holy events, it can be worn throughout the festive season.

The other colours in the collection like magenta, bougainvillaea pink and rust orange reflect elegance and traditional glamour. The Pujo saris are crafted meticulously with silks and silk blends. It is made of delicate weaves like chanderi, tussars, benarasi, maheshwari dobby, jacquards and handlooms that instantly connect us to our roots.

The festive line also presents versatile and comfortable kurtas. They are the most functional and hassle-free clothing at a time when the festivities demand us to be on the move! The kurtas come in viscose, benarasi and tussar silks. They are adorned with intricate embroidery work. What sets them apart is the exuberant colour scheme of bright yellow, hot pink, sky blue, purple, and marigold that instantly captures the festive spirit. With such an impressive lineup of ensembles, more is to come as we tread on the festive season!

₹5,999 upwards. Available online and in-stores near you.

