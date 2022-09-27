Hyderabad stays eager for Navratri extravaganza

Hyderabad is getting ready for yet another spectacular Navratri festival as the city is already prepping for the nine-day season's grand celebration with the organisation of garba events and dandiya nights.

This year, Dasara is observed the day after the start of Navratri on September 26, which runs through October 4. As a result, the majority of events are scheduled to occur over nine days, with particular preparations made for the festive weekend. Dancers are ready to swing without boundaries to the dhol, DJ, and dandiya tunes after reduced celebrations for the previous two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers are busy planning activities and selling tickets with just one week left. To generate interest and inform the performers, some are also conducting ticket launch events. The most popular festivals are Dhandiya Dhamal in Secunderabad's Imperial Gardens, Navkar Navratri in Classic Gardens, Dandiya Nights in the Police Hockey Stadium, Jalsa in the SNC Convention, and Rangtaali in Classic Convention Three.

In contrast to conventional dandiya raas and garba events, city events also feature fusion music and Hindi movie songs like chogada, nagada sang, and dholida to make the atmosphere welcoming and entertaining for everybody. For those who are unfamiliar with traditional dance styles, the city is seeing an increase in the number of dance studios offering brief garba and dandiya training. There are also special classes that concentrate on dandiya stick dance routines.

Although garba and dandiya are not indigenous dancing styles, Hyderabadis have embraced the tradition, and Navratri has integrated itself into the social calendar of the city. Throughout these nine days, Begum Bazaar, Sindhi Colony, and Ramkote neighbourhoods come to life. In addition to these, we expect activities in the local Gujarati and Marwari community centres, the Country Club in Begumpet, The Park in Somajiguda, and Novotel. The majority of Dandiya Utsavs also features entertaining activities and unique fortunate draws to keep attendees entertained. College students can also receive discounts from some.



