Dasara elephant Lakshmi gives birth at the Mysuru Palace

On Tuesday, Dasara elephant Lakshmi gave birth to a pachyderm at Mysuru palace, according to reports. Forest officers told media sources that both the calf and the mother were healthy and were under observation. Sources added that this is the first instance in recent years that an elephant participating in the Dasara festival has given birth at the palace. Officers added that it was Lakshmi’s first delivery.

Reports said that 14 elephants are staying at the palace for the rehearsal for the Vijaydashmi procession. Media sources stated that deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) V Karikalan said that Lakshmi who is 21 years old has been participating in the festival for the last few years. He added that Lakshmi gave birth around 8:30 pm on September 13. She was isolated earlier in the day when she showed signs of pregnancy. A veterinary doctor was also called to look after the elephant and even its handlers were shifted to a new location within the campus.

Lakshmi is a tamed elephant from the Rampura Elephant Camp in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. She arrived at the palace in the first week of August along with the other elephants. Karikalan was quoted as saying, “She was put on a special diet like the other 13 elephants and was also regularly taken for a walk. Probably all this helped Lakshmi to deliver smoothly.” Officials told media sources that the elephant will be kept at the palace for a few more weeks after the celebrations on October 5 were over, in the interest of the mother and the calf.