Diwali Gifting: Pack the best of sweet delicacies with these festive hampers

Gifting for loved ones is the most exhilarating part of festivals. And the excitement is several notches higher when it’s Diwali! To make your gifting experience a joyous ride, we have got you covered with the most sumptuous gift hampers to relish. From authentic sweets like gulab peda and fusion desserts like caramel peda to exotic flavours of Iranian Pistachios, roasted nuts, truffles and more, read on to make the tasteful selects of the season.

Marriott Bonvoy’s Diwali Delight

Hotel Marriott Bonvoy in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra has crafted an indulgent sweet delicacy box. Designed in opulent gold and white colours, the box offers artisanal mithais like Pista Mista, Gulab Peda, Orange Blossom, and more. They are garnished with rose petals and 24kt gold foiling for a complete sensory delight. INR 1,250 - INR 2,500

Novotel Hyderabad’s Sweet Ecstasy

Have a sweet tooth? Get on a flight to fancy the most exotic sweets with Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre’s Diwali hampers. Their gifting range titled Jasmine, Flora, Marigold, Orchid and Poeny brings an eclectic mix of Indian sweets, truffles, bonbons, roasted Himalayan mixed nuts, cakes and more. There’s also a surprise element inside, unpack the box to find! INR 1,200 - INR 2,500

Sofitel Mumbai BKC’s

If you wish to bid adieu to traditional gift options and want to go out of the box, then look no further than Sofitel Mumbai BKC’s unique gifting range. The hotel has come up with its Samaroh festive collection that offers seven gift baskets. Spoil your loved ones with a wide array of choices from Davidoff coffee, organic honey, energy bars to quinoa puffs, potato wafers, jade forest iced tea and much more! INR 599 - INR 13,000

Pullman’s Utsav collection

Indulge into savoury delights with hotel Pullman New Delhi’s decadent Utsav collection. The collection comprises eight gift boxes that offer a burst of flavours. From Caramel Peda and Classic Dodha to Arq Kesar Crumble, homemade chocolate pralines, macaron and more, the items are split into different varieties of gift boxes. Moreover, you can also treat your friends and family with a customized curated box. INR 1,600 - INR 15,000

Hilton Bengaluru’s Khushiyan box

An ultimate festive gift is one that seals heartfelt bonds. Bringing the essence of togetherness, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park has come up with its Khushiyan festive gift box. The exquisitely curated box comes in eight variants ranging from premium to classic and other packs that offer luscious quality sweets. The box can also be personalised to taste depending on your dietary preferences like sugar-free sweets, natural sugar sweets etc. INR 675 - INR 6,500

Humanitive’s charity gift box

This Diwali, bring your philanthropic side to the forefront with the luxury gifting brand Humanitive. They have brought two kinds of gift boxes that also allow the purchaser to donate to the needy and spread equal joy and happiness. Their gift boxes come with a donation kit and are stuffed with home decor products like candles, accessories like scarves, pocket watch, cufflinks and eatables like cookies. INR 3,900 - INR 6,500

The Gift Studio’s thoughtful boxes

Finding a thoughtful gift may be a mind-boggling experience. Making the exercise a fun activity, The Gift Studio has come up with six varieties of gift hampers that have got you covered over exotic nuts, almond butter, assorted chocolates, dry fruits, Tash cards and many more items split in different categories. They come in exciting packaging of trays, gift bags, bento boxes, leather baskets, briefcases and more to make gifting hassle-free! INR 1,300 - INR 5,000

