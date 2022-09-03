Hyderabad kicks off the festive shopping season with Dsire exhibition, we pick the best from the 3-day pop-up

As the festive season kickstarts, the season of pop-ups has begun in the City of Pearls. We indulged in one such retail therapy with the Dsire Exhibition which has brought a slew of fashion, jewellery, accessory, footwear and home décor brands to the city. Some of the brands exhibited at the exhibition are Vivaan Creations, Aura Exclusive, Flauunt, Sitara Jewellery, By Diva, Kokila Silk Creations, The Abstract Closet, Aarambh Bridal Studio, Jewellery World by Usmaan Zariwala, Label Naura and many more.

The exhibition showcased trendy outerwear. As we walked past the maze of stalls, we saw a mélange of hand-painted and hand-embroidered saris, fusion wear ensembles, printed lehengas, chikankari kurtas, skirts, modish dresses, breezy saris, Jaipuri jutis, block printed slip-ons, traditional Andhra style temple jewellery, western jewellery and more. Aman Aggarwal, curator of the exhibition told us, “We’re having the exhibit after four years in Hyderabad. The response from the Hyderabadis is great as the city has a flair for fashion and lifestyle. Brands from across the country are participating in the event.”

Sonali Mehra, a jewellery designer who came from Mumbai told us, “I’ve been exhibiting for the past eight years and by far Hyderabad has been the most vibrant market.” Telling us about her jewellery stall that was inspired by temple art and the Nizami era she says, “I was into contemporary jewellery before but now recently shifted to traditional jewellery as people are having more inclination for heritage jewellery ahead of the festivities and weddings. All the pieces are created from metal alloys and silver.” Her designed collection features pieces like garland necklaces, traditional chokers chiselled with religious deities, kadas, and earrings as well as a slew of bracelets in sterling silver and embroidered clutches. Some of the best pieces that grabbed our attention are showcased below in the gallery:

The exhibition that started on September 3 will continue till September 5 at N-Convention, Hi-tech City from 10am to 8pm.



