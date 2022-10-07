Festive gifting: Spruce your table for a feast with Ikai Asai’s Deva collection

A table becomes a gathering space to break bread and have conversations. And when it’s the festive season, it’s often the centre of a feast and fiesta. Spilling ideas to spruce up the table, homegrown tableware brand, Ikai Asai, founded by entrepreneur and design enthusiast Ananya Birla has come up with its latest tableware collection titled Deva. Designed by Rina Singh, who has won accolades for her minimalist designs including the prestigious International Woolmark Prize, the collection is a reflection of the marvels of nature.

Its design vocabulary is a mix of contemporary sensibilities and ancient Indian crafts that give it an earthy touch. Telling us about her inspiration Rina shares, “For Deva, our inspiration comes from the magnificent Himalayan mountains that evoke an earthy aesthetic with raw textures and finishes.”

The new collection features tableware in muted, grounded and earthy tones that deliver a sense of calm, serenity and meditative energy. “Every piece is functional, imbued with warm hues and cocooning neutrals that make this collection a marvel of nature,” adds Rina.

Telling us about the design process she adds, “Deva is about a journey inward, about connecting with one’s inner self. Mountains (nature) do that for us. So crafts that reflect the earthy and natural essence of the collection were chosen like walnut wood, textured ceramics, brass, terracotta, stoneware and recycled glass. They are all presented in a muted colour palette.”

The collection presents a fine balance of functionality and décor, where tableware pieces not only deck up the table but can be used in day-to-day life. Rina tells us how this edit is different from previous ones.

“With Ikai Asai, I have worked on different moods for each season. Earlier I had explored the Lila collection which was more fun, playful and celebratory. There was a nice colourful extravagance in the expression of the mood. With Deva, there were a lot of monotones in the colour story, coming from the mountains. I wanted to give it a slightly more feminine texture and feel. So, I casted it with scalloped edges. In terms of colours, we have created a nature-inspired, earth-toned colour palette by adding some whites and neutrals on the table.”

₹360 upwards. Available online.

