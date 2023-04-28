Hyderabad Queer Dance Festival 2023 promotes acceptance for all dancers

“You are not your body,” is what RuPaul once famously said, and Hyderabad’s drag community looks up to RuPaul’s example as a source of inspiration to question societal norms, facilitate acceptance, and cultivate a more inclusive society. Embracing the spirit of intersectionality, Hyderabad blossoms like a field of wildflowers, each one matchless in its poise and its contribution to feminism.

Thrilled to announce the first edition of the Hyderabad Queer Dance Festival on World Dance Day, drag artiste and founder of the festival, Patruni Chidananda Sastry seeks to provide a platform for the LGBTQIA+ community to be seen and heard. Their work is known for its emphasis on gender-bending and intersectional feminism, exploring themes of identity, sexuality, and human rights.

The festival is driven by a strong vision – to create queer spaces for queer artistes from all walks of life, breaking down barriers of class, caste, and other forms of intersectionality. It aims to create a safe and inclusive space of acceptance for all dancers, regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation, or background.

Besides Patruni, notable members of the concert cast include Hyderabad’s first male belly dancer, Sravan Telu, Prem Leela, trans folk artiste, Hyderabadi drag queen, Shona Shy and Telangana’s first trans doctor, Dr Prachi Rathode. Look forward to performances characterised by gender-fluid movements, and bold use of space.

Speaking about the choreography, Patruni tells us, “My art is very self-reflective. My attempts focus on localising drag art. If I do an English number in front of a Telugu audience, it won’t work. We need to connect with them. So, what I do is, I usually sing and dance in Telugu and Dakhini. The presentation will be intersectional to ensure that drag is a part of everything.”

In performance

Patruni, who identifies as bisexual and non-binary, will be presenting their rendition of Aravan Kalyana which explores the concept of marriage equality beyond procreation. Their art is a reflection of their life – a journey that has taken them on a winding path of self-discovery, love, and family.

As a bisexual individual married to someone who identifies as heterosexual and with a child to care for, Patruni’s personal experiences are an integral part of their creative expression. “I’d like to delve into the complexities of gender and sexuality, challenging societal norms and pushing the boundaries of what it means to be human. My style is raw, authentic, and deeply personal, drawing on my own experiences to create art that is both beautiful and thought-provoking,” they add.

In their recent performance, 9 Months, Patruni chronicled a mother's narrative of raising an intersex child. Through their art, Patruni presents a powerful and moving commentary on the importance of accepting and celebrating diversity in all its forms. “Being queer and dance as an expression go hand-in-hand, as it helps them express themselves and their identities in ways that words cannot,” Patruni signs off.



₹200. April 29. 5 to 7 pm.

At Nirvana Music and Dance Academy

