Dance like Shikandi: Bharathanatyam dancer Dr Himanshu Srivastava speaks about his latest production

A production about a lesser-known hero from the epic Mahabharata, Shikandi — The Inner Quest by Dr Srivastava speaks on the state of the LGBTQIA++ community, then and now, and the flaws of Indian parenting systems. Hailing from Prayagraj, or the Sangam City, Dr Srivastava’s passion for the art of Bharatanatyam has grown since his training at the tender age of 11. His mythological and shastric base, which was nurtured by his family, is what highlights his depiction of the character.

How does Shikandi — The Inner Quest reflect on our society today?

Shikandi is one character who is seen in a very different light in the Mahabharata. He is seen as a transgender character, one who has possibly gone through a physical transformation or a mental one. The beauty of this character is the journey that it takes. Through the journey of Shikandi, I want to bring out the weakness in our society, especially how Indian parenting systems can affect the growth of a child. Sometimes, due to peer pressure and our own wishes and wants in life, we start expecting a cherry from an apple tree, and I think that is the story of Shikandi. It is not merely about a transgender character. It is also a journey of a woman in a man’s world, who in previous birth was Amba, and how she struggled with the patriarchy of society. It is also the journey of a man in a man’s world, trying to be more of a man. To summarise, my production is a reflection of the past towards the future.

What has been the biggest challenge you faced for Shikandi?

The biggest challenge was to get into the skin of the character. I had to interview more than 250 people within the LGBTQIA + + community. With every interview, I had a lot to learn from their experiences. The most challenging part was to take all of that and sell it wholly to what needs to be represented to woo the society.

Do you feel any added pressure?

Yes, there has always been pressure, especially when talking about a very sensitive issue and something which is an internal journey of a person. I am very careful when presenting on stage because the perspective of every person is different.

What do you want the audience to take away from Shikandi?

I think the biggest takeaway is not only just acceptance but also self-acceptance. We all are different people. We all are different minds. We all are different souls and spirits, altogether. So, be it a LGBTQIA++ or be it a regular person, we all should accept our flaws and goodness, and respect that outward aspect. That is the takeaway that I would want the audience to have.

Entry free. On June 23. 6 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.

