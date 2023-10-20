Odissi Chronicles: Ahead of her show in Chennai, Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra shares what will mesmerize the audiece 

While we come across many Indian classical performances, there might be seldom those we might miss out on. For the dance form of Odissi, a legacy bearer, Madhulita Mohapatra has ensured that this would be one that Chennai wouldn’t want to miss.



Promising a stage oozing out charm and grace, Madhulita is also bringing her Nrityantar Dance Ensemble for the presentation of Eternal Enchantment... timeless charm of Odissi dance. This showcase, which is part of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Navavidha Navaratri Festival, plans to “transport the audience to the timeless beauty of the art form, carrying with it the echoes of antiquity and the promise of eternity”, as Madhulita puts it.



Therefore, to learn more about the performance, the dance form of Odissi, its evolution, and more, we engage in an enlightening chat with Madhulita. Excerpts:



Tell us about the idea behind your new show.

The idea behind our upcoming Odissi dance presentation is to showcase the enduring allure and captivating beauty of Odissi, which has withstood the test of time. The performance is a celebration of the ethereal grace, intricate footwork, and expressive storytelling inherent in Odissi, and it serves as a testament to the eternal charm that this dance style exudes. Through meticulously choreographed sequences and evocative storytelling, Eternal Enchantment seeks to enchant and mesmerise its audiences, offering a timeless experience that transcends generations and cultures.



How different will this show be when compared to your previous ones?

Eternal Enchantment is a captivating presentation showcasing the lyrical grace, sculptural beauty, and profound divinity of Odissi dance. As the performance unfolds, it transcends the physical realm, invoking a deep sense of divinity, narrating stories of love and devotion, and leaving the audiences spellbound by the union of artistic brilliance, mysticism, and mythology. As the festival is organised to commemorate the joyous Navratri celebrations, our Odissi dance performance will commence with a heartfelt invocation to the divine Goddess with an invocatory dance piece, titled Ishwari... an Ode to Devi. This dance number has pleasing musical freshness. It opens on rhythmic beats of nisan, dhol and ghanta in the traditional Sambalpuri folk music, as the Goddess Manikeshwari, the presiding deity of the region in the western part of Odisha, is taken in the popular Chhattar Jatra procession of Kalahandi. Next, our performance seamlessly transitions into the enchanting repertoire of Odissi dance.



How has your dance ensemble evolved?

It all began when 13 years ago I moved to Bengaluru with a keen desire to promote and serve Odissi in every capacity. I started teaching a small group of local children who gathered at my place on weekends. As the word spread, the number of students grew and this marked the inception of my dance institution — Nrityantar. I also started working diligently with my dedicated senior students, which eventually led to the formation of our Odissi dance troupe, Nrityantar Dance Ensemble . This journey has been enriching and enlightening. There were challenging times when we had to push our limits, long hours in the studio, moments of inspiration when we discovered new depths in our art, and, of course, the occasional burst of laughter during lighthearted practice sessions.



What are some of your other upcoming projects?

Some of our upcoming performances include a series of shows in Karnataka and Kerala during the festival season, and we’re particularly excited about a collaborative performance featuring a fusion of Odissi and Manipuri dance with well-known Manipuri dancer, Bimbavati Devi ji from Kolkata in an Odissi-Manipuri jugalbandi scheduled for next month in Bengaluru.



Free entry.

On October 22. 6:30 pm onwards.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada Street, Mylapore.