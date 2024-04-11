Witness the confluence of performance art cultures from India and Sri Lanka through this collaborative dance performance

Tell us about Ahuti?

Ahuti is a collaborative work between the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble from India and the Chitrasena Dance Company from Sri Lanka. We practice odishi and they perform a form of dance called the kandyan dance tradition. We have known each other for more than 15 years and in 2012 we created our first work, Samhara, where we tried to find a common dialogue between the two styles of dance. So, after that, in 2012, we realised that we had so much in common and after Samhara’s success, we decided that we should do another piece together. Ahuti is perhaps the second step in the evolution of the conversation between the two styles.

Two different dance styles are coming together to create a fusion. Could you elaborate on the cultural exchange that takes place in the process?

I feel this is perhaps the only work of this kind that has been created between the two countries. When you bring two dance forms together, each style should be respected and honoured. When you see a dance performance or music or art, you realise that there is so much truth that is being reflected about our ancestry. What I really loved was that everywhere we went, people came up to me and said, “I feel so proud to be Indian. I feel so proud that you have given us something of a certain quality of excellence that has brought two cultures together.” Yes, you can see the two cultures as separate, distinct and honoured.