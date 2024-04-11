Witness the confluence of performance art cultures from India and Sri Lanka through this collaborative dance performance

Dance as an art form, teaches you much more about culture than words ever could. From the basic movements to the ensemble paired with the music — everything seems to come together and tells you stories of life and traditions. Doing justice to the art form and bringing together a fusion of two cultures, Bhoomija presents — Ahuti — a magical collaboration of odishi and Sri Lanka’s kandyan style. We indulge in a conversation with Surupa Sen — the dancer, choreographer and the mastermind behind Ahuti — to bring you everything you need to know about the performance.
Tell us about Ahuti?
Ahuti is a collaborative work between the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble from India and the Chitrasena Dance Company from Sri Lanka. We practice odishi and they perform a form of dance called the kandyan dance tradition. We have known each other for more than 15 years and in 2012 we created our first work, Samhara, where we tried to find a common dialogue between the two styles of dance. So, after that, in 2012, we realised that we had so much in common and after Samhara’s success, we decided that we should do another piece together. Ahuti is perhaps the second step in the evolution of the conversation between the two styles.
Two different dance styles are coming together to create a fusion. Could you elaborate on the cultural exchange that takes place in the process?
I feel this is perhaps the only work of this kind that has been created between the two countries. When you bring two dance forms together, each style should be respected and honoured. When you see a dance performance or music or art, you realise that there is so much truth that is being reflected about our ancestry. What I really loved was that everywhere we went, people came up to me and said, “I feel so proud to be Indian. I feel so proud that you have given us something of a certain quality of excellence that has brought two cultures together.” Yes, you can see the two cultures as separate, distinct and honoured.
Tell us about the challenges you faced in the process?
We lived together for almost eight or nine months before we created our first work. So, it’s a very in-depth exchange. It is not something that we came together twice a week for one month or two. It’s eight months of actually living together and creating work. All of this even after knowing each other for eight or nine years. And then when you come together, you’re trying to find musical connections. You’re trying to find physical dance movement connections. You’re trying to find ways of bringing together your beliefs. It’s a huge thing. The challenges were enormous. Especially musically, it was really hard to find a way to combine the two.
And what next?
We are from Bengaluru and we started this whole process here, so it was only fitting for us to do a finale here. Then we are going to wrap it up by going to Sri Lanka immediately after. So, we are honouring both the countries, both the people and saying thank you for giving us this opportunity to be able to create it.
Written by: Shambhavi Ranjan
₹500. April 12th, 7.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram.
